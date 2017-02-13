sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,265 Euro		+0,015
+0,04 %
WKN: 860720 ISIN: US6550441058 Ticker-Symbol: NB6 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOBLE ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,011
36,555
23:01
36,19
36,35
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOBLE ENERGY INC
NOBLE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOBLE ENERGY INC36,265+0,04 %