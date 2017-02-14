Microsoft Executives to Keynote Summit EMEA 2017 Conference





Microsoft Dynamics ® International User Conference to be held 4-6 April, Amsterdam.

TAMPA, Florida, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Dynamic Communities, the supporting organization behind the official user groups for Microsoft Dynamics® AX (AXUG), Dynamics CRM (CRMUG), Dynamics NAV (NAVUG), and Microsoft Power BI (PBIUG) products, announces Microsoft executives to keynote Summit EMEA, held 4-6 April 2017 at the RAI in Amsterdam. Microsoft, the charter sponsor for Summit EMEA 2017, is a key proponent of this event and heavily integrated in the programming being offered to attendees.

The Summit EMEA 2017 Microsoft executive keynote and general session presenters include:

Summit EMEA Keynote Speaker: James Phillips , Corporate Vice President of Engineering , will share Microsoft's strategy for digital transformation and show Microsoft Dynamics 365, the next generation of intelligent business applications that enables organizations to grow, evolve and transform. Learn more.

AXUG Summit EMEA General Session Speakers: Sri Srinivasan , General Manager for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations in the Cloud and Enterprise Group , Mike Ehrenberg , Microsoft Technical Fellow and Kees Hertogh , Senior Director of Product Marketing will feature the latest updates of Dynamics 365 for Operations. Attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand the latest updates, roadmap and future of the new Intelligent business application "Dynamics 365 for Operations." Learn more.

CRMUG Summit EMEA General Session Speakers: Jujhar Sing , Corporate Vice President of Engineering, CRM and Angela Bandlow , Senior Director of Product Marketing will kick off the event to welcome attendees to CRMUG Summit EMEA and will feature the latest Dynamics 365 news, product strategy, and roadmap update from Microsoft executives. Learn more.

NAVUG Summit EMEA General Session Speakers: Jannik Bausager, NAV Principal Group Program Manager and Gordan Macdonald , Director of Dynamics Product Marketing will discuss their commitment to SMBs, top capabilities in Dynamics NAV 2017 and the product roadmap to help support the ambition of attendees' growing business. Learn more.

PBIUG Summit EMEA General Session Speaker: Kamal Hathi , General Manager of Engineering will assist attendees in learning about how Power BI and Dynamics 365 work together, the latest Power BI updates and what is driving our user-led innovation. Learn more.



In addition to the Microsoft keynote and general session involvement, Microsoft personnel will be leading 25+ sessions dedicated to recently unveiled Microsoft Dynamics 365. Dynamics 365 will empower business users with built-in insights and intelligence within the business applications they're working in. Attendees will have direct access to Microsoft personnel, product insights, practical answers to Dynamics questions, and peer to peer expertise that will provide gains in product knowledge and streamline business operations.

"We are excited to be part of Summit EMEA 2017, the premier conference for European-based Microsoft Dynamics users," said Chris Rothwell, Microsoft UK Dynamics Business Lead. "The knowledge sharing opportunity at the event is phenomenal, with access to other users, product experts as well as Microsoft engineering and product managers."

Click here to learn more about Summit EMEA keynote speakers and join us at the largest gathering of Dynamics users in Europe, 4-6 April in Amsterdam by registering today: www.summitemea.com/pricing.

Dynamic Communities is the business management organization that supports technology-centric user groups and associations - providing necessary resources and business operations such as staff, systems and event production. Dynamic Communities is independent from Microsoft; however, the two organizations maintain an intentional close working relationship so that our members can provide a collective voice to Microsoft on user concerns, needs, and requests.

