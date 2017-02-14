sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 14.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,892 Euro		-0,127
-0,75 %
WKN: A1C10P ISIN: US48248M1027 Ticker-Symbol: KR5 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KKR & CO LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KKR & CO LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,885
17,038
13.02.
16,926
17,037
13.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KKR & CO LP
KKR & CO LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KKR & CO LP16,892-0,75 %
TUI AG13,76+0,44 %