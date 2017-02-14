IS Prime Risk Services has announced the new name of its risk management services business following the acquisition of Think Liquidity's assets. The new brand will be called IS Risk Analytics and will be officially unveiled at iFX EXPO Asia in Hong Kong on 21 February 2017.

At the event, IS Risk Analytics will be launching QuantView its patent-pending financial transaction scoring system to the Asian market. QuantView is used for classifying A/B/C Books within brokerages and is rapidly becoming recognised as the industry's leading tool for profiling client flow. IS Risk Analytics will also focus on its risk management services and MT4 white label hosting at the event in Hong Kong.

Jeff Wilkins, Managing Director, IS Risk Analytics explains, "We are very pleased with the transition from Think Liquidity and are excited to announce our rebrand as IS Risk Analytics.

"The Asian market will be a key focus for IS Risk Analytics over the course of this year. Risk management is becoming increasingly important for brokers in the region and this creates a huge opportunity for us to grow. We believe we have the best technology, services and experience to lead the market in risk management technology and services.

"We are looking forward to attending the event in Hong Kong to showcase our product portfolio and talk to potential clients about our plans to enhance our existing products under the IS Group."

IS Risk Analytics combines world class risk management products with a team of risk management experts. For further information, please visit IS Risk Analytics at Booth 11 at iFX EXPO Asia from 21-23 February 2017. To arrange a meeting with Jeff Wilkins at the event, please email info@isriskanalytics.com

For further information about IS Risk Analytics, please visit www.isriskanalytics.com

