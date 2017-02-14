Nova Scotia Business Inc.: Nova Scotia Business Inc. Announces: A taste of what's next from Nova Scotia at Kidscreen Summit

HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Five studios from Nova Scotia, Canada, specializing in a variety of interactive media and animation services, will share new original content, games and service capabilities at the 2017 annual Kidscreen Summit (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983868&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fsummit.kidscreen.com%2f2017) in Miami, Florida. These studios are part of a delegation led by Nova Scotia Business Inc., the business development agency for the province.

REDspace (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983871&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.redspace.com%2f) will be leading the way with a nomination for a 2017 Kidscreen Award for Best Learning App for Smartphone --- Nature Cat's Great Outdoors. This app changes the way children explore and experience the outdoors.

Huminah Huminah Animation (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983874&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.hhanimation.com%2f) will be joined by its partner, YouTube sensation Mango Tango (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983877&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.youtube.com%2fMangoTango), at Kidscreen Summit 2017. During Kidscreen, Huminah Huminah Animation will launch its new Roblox server, Escape the Zombies NYC. Huminah Huminah Animation will also release its animated preschool television series, Sam & Pam.

Copernicus Studios (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983880&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.copernicusstudios.com%2f), Cartoon Conrad Productions (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983883&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fcartoonconrad.com%2f), and Participant Games will pitch new content, and seek partnerships and distribution opportunities.

For more information on Nova Scotia, Canada's digital media and animation sector, visit YourStudioHere.com (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983886&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.yourstudiohere.com%2f), or speak with one of our knowledgeable companies attending Kidscreen Summit.

Learn more about Nova Scotia's companies at Kidscreen Summit 2017:

REDspace (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983889&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.redspace.com%2f) creates Kidscreen and Emmy Award-winning quality work year after year. With services including web, mobile, gaming, emerging platforms and video delivery, it is no secret why many of the world's most recognized media and entertainment brands are looking to REDspace as their go-to strategic digital partner. "We're thrilled to once again be at Kidscreen Summit and are looking forward to the future of kids entertainment," says Mike Johnston, REDspace President & CEO. "From working with content producers to help breathe life into their incredible properties, to working with major networks as their strategic partner to build out their digital presence, we do it all. Our proven experience allows us to properly support the digital side of the kids entertainment business at any point in the project lifecycle."

Cartoon Conrad Productions (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983892&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fcartoonconrad.com), located on a renovated farm in the forests of Nova Scotia, employs 70 artists, and has been involved in the industry for over 14 years. "We are always trying to connect with and learn about other companies," says Luke Conrad, CEO & Creative Producer of Cartoon Conrad Productions. "We are also searching for opportunities in service work and are now moving into creating our own intellectual properties."

Huminah Huminah Animation (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983895&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.hhanimation.com%2f), specializing in CGI and 2D animation production services, has a large resume that includes clients such as Mattel, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, Activision and Disney. "We aim to create content that our children, friends and neighbours will see on their phones, computers or televisions," says Adam Mimnagh, Executive Producer. "We want them to be entertained by what we create, whether they laugh or shed a tear."

Copernicus Studios (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983898&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.copernicusstudios.com%2f) is sending its development team to Kidscreen to pitch an exciting new slate of creator-driven properties. With a world hungry for great content, Copernicus is well poised to leverage its experience and creativity. "Our company is bursting with stories and characters who live in the sketchbooks of our artists and the top-flight creators we work with," said Paul Rigg, President and Founder. "We are ready to harness that potential and introduce these creations to the world." Copernicus has built an international reputation for quality work, having completed numerous international television series, content for feature films, music videos for major recording artists, and extensive content for gaming and digital media.

Participant Games will be attending Kidscreen Summit with partners Liquid Media Group and Waterproof Studios. Participant Games produces world-class content for top entertainment companies, including Warner Bros., Sony and Ubisoft. The company is producing video games, animated TV and interactive books/comics based on the Monkey King and the 99. With offices in Nova Scotia, Ottawa and Vancouver, Participant Games is able to attract top industry video game and animation talent from across Canada. "We develop projects based on a model that addresses what we believe are the new four quadrants of entertainment: visual storytelling, international appeal, franchise potential and positive meaning/messaging - to create projects that work around the world and over the long term," says James Drage, Founder, Participant Games.

Nova Scotia Digital Media Quick Facts:

Nova Scotia offers a digital animation tax credit accounting for up to 60% on labour

Nova Scotia has one of the highest digital media tax credits -- offering up to 48% on labour

Nova Scotia has the highest number of ICT related graduates in Canada per-capita from industry-recognized degrees related to digital media

Nova Scotia is one of the lowest cost jurisdictions in North America for game development

Nova Scotia has an accelerated immigration process through two new programs, the Skilled Worker Visa Stream and Express Entry

Nova Scotia Business Inc. (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G130130-001&id=10983901&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.novascotiabusiness.com%2f) is the private-sector-led business development agency of Nova Scotia, Canada. We attract global investment to create new jobs across the province and work with companies in all communities to be more successful exporters. Our clients benefit from our business advisory services, skill development and training, and support as they access global markets and succeed in the global economy.

