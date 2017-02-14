

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher now in four consecutive trading days, gathering almost 65 points or 2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,215-point plateau, and the market may extend its gains on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, thanks to optimism on tax reform in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financials and insurance companies, while the properties and oil companies were mixed.



For the day, the index picked up 20.14 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 3,216.84 after trading between 3,198.99 and 3,219.41. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to end at 1,964.75.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.62 percent, while Bank of China gained 0.83 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.65 percent, China Life climbed 1.74 percent, Ping An of China was up 0.30 percent, Vanke gathered 0.53 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.11 percent, PetroChina fell 0.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged and Zijin Mining jumped 1.41 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved higher again on Monday, extending recent gains to fresh record closing highs.



The Dow gained 142.79 points or 0.7 percent to 20,412.16, while the NASDAQ rose 29.83 points or 0.5 percent to 5,736.96 and the S&P added 12.15 points or 0.5 percent to 2,328.15.



The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum spurred by optimism about reduced corporate taxes under President Donald Trump.



Traders were also likely looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony before Congress later this week.



Crude oil futures fell Monday amid speculation that robust U.S. production has offset OPEC's supply cuts. March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 93 cents or 1.7 percent to $52.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Closer to home, China will release January numbers for consumer and producer prices later this morning.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.4 percent on year after gaining 2.1 percent in December. Producer prices are called higher by 6.6 percent after jumping 5.5 percent in the previous month.



