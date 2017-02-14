Baby Monitors Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.92% During 2017 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global baby monitors market analyst says manufacturers have launched various innovative products in the baby monitor devices segment. Parents look forward to new high-end innovations in baby monitors, with functional features in the device. For instance, some monitors go beyond sound and video and attempt to alert the parent.

An example is of Angelcare AC701 which has a movement sensing pad. The device is placed under the crib or the mattress. The detection pad is sensitive enough to notice even small movements of the baby while sleeping.

The baby monitors market report presents a detailed analysis of the market by distribution channel (hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, drugstores and pharmacies, and online retailers), by product (audio and video, motion detection, and audio), and by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South and Central America).

The following companies as the key players in the global baby monitor market: Dorel Juvenile Group, Koninklijke Philips, Lorex, Motorola, and Samsung Electronics. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Angelcare, Baby Control Digital, dexbaby, Evenflo, Exmovere, Hisense, iBabyGuard International, Mayborn Group, Snuza International, and Summer Infant.

According to the baby monitors market report, SIDS, also known as crib death, is the unexplained death of a baby (less than a year old) in its sleep. Although the exact cause for SIDS is unknown, researchers believe that it is linked to abnormalities in the regulation and control of breathing in a baby's brain. SIDS has also been associated with a baby's sleep position; placing a baby on his stomach to sleep could trigger sudden death.

The baby monitors market is characterized by the presence of a considerable number of baby monitor manufacturers. Since all the vendors equally compete to gain significant market shares, the market appears to be highly competitive. To sustain the competition and establish their presence in the market space, vendors have the need to distinguish their products and services through a clear and unique value proposition.

Global Baby Monitors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global baby monitors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of baby monitors.

