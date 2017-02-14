

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.5 percent on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That exceeded forecasts for 2.4 percent and was up from 2.1 percent in December.



On a monthly basis, inflation was up 1.0 percent after gaining 0.2 percent a month earlier.



The bureau also said that producer prices climbed an annual 6.9 percent - topping expectations for 6.6 percent and up sharply from 5.5 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX