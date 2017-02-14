Infortrend Tops SPC-2 Price-Performance





EonStor DS 4024B Leads SPC-2 Rankings with the Best Price-Performance Ratio

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) is proud to announce that the EonStor DS 4024B has been ranked number one for SPC-2 Price-Performance with a price-performance ratio of $6.80[1], providing excellent efficiency for media & entertainment, large file processing, and large database queries.

The Infortrend EonStor DS 4024B is a dual controller small form factor high density 2U 24-bay system that can be deployed as all- or hybrid-flash to accelerate performance. Tested with Fibre Channel host and 20 SAS SSD drives, it achieved a throughput value of 10,030.77 SPC-2 MBPS and is ideal for media & entertainment applications such as media & video streaming, CGI and stop-motion animation rendering.

This latest SPC-2 Result proves again that the EonStor DS 4000 Series is the best price-performance choice for media & entertainment. Furthermore, it is also suitable for Big Data analytics, online analytical processing, and medical & pharmaceutical research for high performance and scientific computing purposes.

Thomas Kao, Senior Product Planning Director at Infortrend said, "We are very pleased to see such an excellent SPC-2 Result for our EonStor DS 4024B. These latest metrics confirms our commitment to provide exceptional value and strong performanceto our customers."

For more details about the EonStor DS 4024B, please clickhere.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

About the Storage Performance Council

The Storage Performance Council (SPC) is a vendor-neutral standards body focused on the storage industry. The SPC created the first industry-standard performance benchmark targeted at the needs and concerns of the storage industry. From component level evaluation to the measurement of complete distributed storage systems, the SPC benchmark portfolio provides independently audited, rigorous and reliable measures of performance, price-performance and power consumption. For more information about the SPC and its benchmarks, please visit:http://www.StoragePerformance.org

Storage Performance Council, SPC-2, SPC-2 MBPS, SPC-2 Price-Performance and SPC-2 Result are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Storage Performance Council.

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

[1] The SPC-2 Executive Summary and Full Disclosure Report for the EonStor DS 4024B is available at:

http://www.storageperformance.org/results/benchmark_results_spc2_activeb00080

Infortrend Europe Ltd.

Agnieszka Wesolowska

Tel: +44-1256-305-220

E-mail: marketing.eu@infortrend.com









