Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, honors Arthur D. Little for supporting the success of its ambitious Travel Transport agenda

Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced that it has been awarded the "Management Consulting Supplier Award" by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, UAE. A leading partner in the agency's work to deliver a series of innovative Travel and Transportation projects, ADL was recognized by His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, for its efforts to help RTA deliver several breakthrough innovation-smart mobility projects. The successful projects will help solidify Dubai's position as a premiere business and economic hub in the region.

ADL has enjoyed a long-established partnership with RTA and throughout 2016, supported RTA in multiple assignments, covering strategic topics such as innovation in urban transport, smart mobility and regulation. The award reflects ADL's extensive experience in the Middle East, and will only strengthen its commitment to RTA's vision for the future of travel and transportation in the UAE. Established in the region in the 1950s, ADL consultants play an active role in many of the Middle East's key industries, including smart mobility and transportation, energy, real estate, and technology infrastructure. Today ADL maintains offices in Dubai, Riyadh, and Beirut, and has strategic and management expertise in supporting the public sector and government services in delivering a range of innovative and transformational projects.

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner of Arthur D. Little Middle East, said, "We are delighted and thankful to receive this award from such a valued client as RTA. Our Middle East practice is committed to providing high-quality, pragmatic, and implementable recommendations in the region, and with this award, we are confident to continue partnering with the public and private sectors to grow the region's economy and infrastructure."

Morsi Berguiga, Associate Director, Arthur D. Little Middle East and Travel Transportation Regional Practice Leader, added, "As our clients work in a rapidly changing regulatory and economic environment, we remain committed to providing unique expertise in key areas of innovation that will help them to anticipate, innovate, and transform their operations for long-term sustainability and growth."

