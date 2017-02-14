Creative operations management can be a messy affair with little visibility. Creative, marketing, and product teams typically have to manage their workloads, deadlines, and review and approval processes with distracting email chains. Under such conditions, effectiveness can unravel as teams have to invest more time in managing the process and less time in executing the work.

Workflow addresses these problems with a central, automated tool for online proofing and work management. With Workflow, teams can:

Plan, request, schedule, route, proof, and measure project work

Collaborate in one place throughout the entire lifecycle of a project

Automate review and approval tasks with multi-stage workflows

Annotate creative work and design files

Document work processes and keep an audit trail of comments and changes

The key to Workflow is that it adapts to any creative lifecycle. For example, let's say a marketing team has struggled to produce graphics for the sales team. With Workflow, marketing could create a request form for sales that funnels new projects into the Workflow planning tool. When the sales director submits a request, the marketing manager can assign the work to a designer and create a timeline of deliverables in the scheduling tool. Everyone involved in the project can see the status of the design in real time -- there are no mysteries or time-sucking email chains about who needs to do what.

Organized from the get go, the designer can produce the new graphic and route it to colleagues for review, comments, and approval. The online proofing system ensures that each reviewer sees the previous versions and comments. That way, the designer doesn't have to redo the work or get caught in a creative tug-of-war between the sales director and marketing manager. Once the final reviewer approves, Workflow can load the image into DAM, where sales can access it at will.

"When work management becomes too burdensome and opaque, teams lose time, miss deadlines, and clash," said Bob Samuels, Workflow Product Manager at Widen. "We created Workflow to help organizations make the most of limited resources and talent. Workflow is like an extra team member who handles tedious organizational tasks so you can focus on collaboration and quality work."

"Workflow is the next step in making the Widen Collective a hub for digital marketing," said Matthew Gonnering, CEO of Widen. "Producing quality content is a complicated endeavor. We want to capture more of the creative lifecycle in our technology so that users can execute at their highest potential."

About Widen Enterprises, Inc.

Widen is a content technology company that powers the content that builds your brand. Leveraging cloud-based resources, Widen delivers configurable, scalable, and cost-effective digital asset management solutions to help you easily store, search, and share your digital content. Organizations of all sizes use Widen's SaaS DAM solution, the Widen Collective, to streamline their marketing and creative workflows and make their content work harder. Widen is trusted by hundreds of thousands of users around the world at organizations like LG, Roche, Trek, Cornell University, New Orleans Tourism Marketing, the Atlanta Falcons, Red Gold Tomatoes, Electrolux, and Yankee Candle. To learn more about Widen, go to http://www.widen.com.

