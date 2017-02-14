

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-year high of 1.3811 against the euro and nearly a 3-1/2-month high of 1.0693 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3863 and 1.0646, respectively.



The aussie advanced to 0.7674 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7640.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 87.26 and 1.0027 from an early 4-day low of 86.80 and an 8-day low of 0.9975, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the euro, 1.07 against the kiwi, 0.78 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.01 against the loonie.



