Strong Growth Opportunities Emerge in Southeast Asian Printed Electronics Market as it Moves from Prototype Phase to Commercialization

The space will become more tightly consolidated over the next five years, finds Frost & Sullivan's Measurement & Instrumentation team

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --As the printed electronics market in Southeast Asia moves out of the prototype stage into the mass commercialization phase, market participants are preparing for significant growth and consolidation. Research institutions such as NUS, NTU, A*STAR and TOPIC are playing a pivotal role in this transition. For instance, A*STAR's Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech) initiated a Collaborative Industry Project to develop capabilities in designing, prototyping and manufacturing smart packaging. Printed lighting is one of the key technologies being considered for these applications.

"The Southeast Asian printed electronics market has nearly 30 competitors, led by Samsung Display and LG Display," said Frost & Sullivan Measurement & Instrumentation Industry Analyst Krishnan Ramanathan. "The market has witnessed important partnerships such as that between Heliatek and vTrium Energy, and notable exits by Panasonic and Philips, which point toward consolidations in the next five years."

Strategic Analysis of the Printed Electronics Market in Southeast Asia is part of Frost & Sullivan's Surface Mount Technologies Growth Partnership Subscription. The Southeast Asian printed electronics market was worth US$177.6 million in 2015 and is expected to sprint toward the billion-dollar mark by 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4 percent.

The display segment is expected to generate nearly 93 percent of the printed electronics market revenue in 2020, mostly because other printed electronic devices such as lighting and energy harvesting are still in the prototype phase. However, lighting is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 89.3 percent from 2015 to 2020.

"Printed and organic electronics have a huge market in the high-volume consumer electronics industry," noted Ramanathan. "As high-volume production calls for high-level quality assurance and control, electronics manufacturers are striving to reduce overheads and provide a low-cost, yet efficient, solution that will ensure return on investments."

Strategic Analysis of the Printed Electronics Market in Southeast Asia

