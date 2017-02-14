Student-led startups represent next generation of innovation and whatsnext in Food Agriculture

Thought for Food (TFF) announces the 10 teams of university students who have been selected as Finalists in the TFF Challenge. These teams hailing from universities in Colombia, France, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Switzerland, Uganda, the United Kingdom and the USA will move forward to Round 2 of the competition, where they will receive 12 weeks of intense mentorship in the TFF Startup Bootcamp followed by the chance to win seed funding of up to $30,000 at the TFF Global Summit (taking place in Amsterdam on May 26th and 27th, 2017).

The annual TFF Challenge is the world's largest open competition for university students who are building the future of Food Agriculture. Student teams are empowered with tools and mentorship, and submit proposals that seek to solve the question: How do we feed and nourish 9+ billion people by 2050? Nearly 500 entries from 129 countries were received in this edition of the TFF Challenge.

The ideas generated by the TFF Challenge Finalists cover a variety of important innovation areas for the future, including finance, biotech, big data, fertilizer/inputs, vertical farming, ag tech, logistics, food preservation and new foods. The Finalists were selected by an external expert panel of judges from organizations such as One Acre Fund, GODAN, Syngenta, Krishi Janani, Gro Intelligence, the French Institute of Culinary Technologies and Monitor Deloitte.

Christine Gould, Founder CEO of TFF says; "This year's TFF Challenge Finalist projects represent some of the most exciting areas shaping the future of food and agriculture, not only in terms of technology breakthroughs, but also because of the open and collaborative business models they are using. We are honored and excited to play our part within food and nutrition security by working together with these young innovators to help them scale their sustainable initiatives to create real impact."

To learn more about the Finalist proposals, please see the summary descriptions below.

The top 10 TFF Challenge finalists are:

Agri-Yolo (France) An investment platform enabling collaborative projects between Agribusiness (Agri), Young Investors (Yo) and Landowners (Lo). HEC Paris

AgroSpheres (USA) A bioparticle that degrades pesticides into safe by-products in a matter of hours, allowing farmers to better control when they harvest crops. University of Virginia

BlueGreen Nexus (USA) A floating greenhouse that uses passive solar energy to distill ocean water into freshwater, creating a land, water and energy-neutral form of scaleable urban agriculture.Sterling College; Savannah College of Art Design; Green Mountain College

Climate Edge (UK) A low-cost weather station and online monitoring system that provides targeted recommendations for smallholder farmers in tropical climates. Imperial College London

Dairy FIT (USA) Combining the power of machine learning and data analytics technologies to predict cattle behaviour and genomic tendencies, with an aim to improve the health, wellbeing and productivity of intensively-farmed animals. Colorado State University

From Challenge to Opportunity (India) Creating an affordable fertilizer from seaweed for farmers, and using the leftover pulp to make nutritious cookies for malnourished children. Gujarat Technological U; The Institution Of Engineers (INDIA); EPFL (Switzerland)

Growing Future (Cultivando Futuro) (Colombia) An information and agro-commerce platform that facilitates direct sales between small farmers and consumers, leveraging open data to analyze market trends. Jorge Tadeo Lozano; Universidad de Los Andes; Universidad Sergio Arboleda

Ligno Flava (Indonesia) Sustainable, low-cost, natural vanilla production from food waste that can replace chemical flavorings. University of Brawijaya

Sparky (Uganda) A thermo-dehydrator for vegetables and fruits powered by bio-waste to prolong the shelf-life of produce from two days to two years. Makerere U; Uganda Technical College- Elgon; Kyambogo U

WasteBuster (Malaysia) Using discarded fruits and vegetables to create a dried, nutrient-rich food which can be used in disaster relief situations and as a solid fuel source. Universiti Putra Malaysia

About Thought for Food

TFF is the world's leading platform for Next Generation Thinking, Collaboration and Innovation for global food security. TFF brings people together across sectors, disciplines, cultures and generations to create opportunities for new ideas and solutions to flourish. Through our annual TFF Challenge, we have worked with over 8,000 millennial innovators and entrepreneurs from more than 1,500 universities in 129 countries to develop bold social impact ventures that help feed 9+ billion people by 2050. Thought For Food is a 501c3 non-profit Foundation.

