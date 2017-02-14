Shiba Park Hotel 151 In Tokyo to Hold Event "Ohanami (Sakura) Walk"

TOKYO, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiba Park Hotel 151 in Tokyo announced on February 14 it will hold a daily event on weekdays between March 28 and April 5, 2017, to see beautiful cherry blossoms in vicinity. (Date of event may change depending on weather condition.) The event is designed to allow guests from overseas to enjoy experiencing Japanese culture and customs.

In the events, hotel staff will guide guests to cherry blossom spots nearby, and provide information on different cherry trees seen. The highlight is a visit to Zojoji Temple where guests can view cherry blossoms with the temple and Tokyo Tower all at once.

Guests at Shiba Park Hotel 151 and Shiba Park Hotel are welcome to join the event without any fee.

Shiba Park Hotel 151 President Rentaro Yanase said: "From long ago, Japanese people had been sensitive and emotional about the change of seasons. 'Ohanami' is an event in which people enjoy the beauty of spring in Japan. I hope guests will enjoy the 'ohanami' culture through this event."

Shiba Park Hotel 151 Room Division Manager Masaomi Ichinomiya said: "Nowadays, 'ohanami' in Japan has become famous worldwide. We hope to enjoy the Japanese cultural event 'ohanami' with as many guests of ours as possible."

Shiba Park Hotel 151 hopes that all guests will enjoy experiencing Japanese seasonal culture and customs and that their experience will last as an unforgettable memory of their visit to Tokyo.

About Shiba Park Hotel 151

Shiba Park Hotel 151 is a city hotel conveniently located in central Tokyo. There are 4 train and subway stations within a walking distance, offering great access to Tokyo's major sightseeing spots. There are 70 guest rooms, a steak restaurant, and the Japanese Culture Salon SAKURA where hotel guests can experience Japanese culture in workshop style. Hotel staff act as instructors, and workshops are held every day, such as origami (paper-folding), Japanese calligraphy, and more. The concept of Shiba Park Hotel 151 is "Hospitality from the moment you book." Hotel staff will get in touch with guests and suggest activities according to the seasons and interests from the moment they make reservations.

