LHV Group net profit was EUR 2.6 million in January In January 2017 AS LHV Group earned EUR 2.6 million consolidated net profit, of which the major units, the Bank earned 1.7 and Asset Management 0.8 million.



According to Madis Toomasalu, CEO of AS LHV Group LHV succeeded to have a very decent start to 2017. "January results were characterized by a very good revenue base, supported by stable credit quality and partially seasonally lower expense base. After a very active December the growth in loans and deposits was little lower. Based on the first month, we are able to fulfill the financial plan published on 7 February," Toomsalu commented.



Reports of AS LHV Group are available at https://investor.lhv.ee/en/reports/.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are AS LHV Pank and AS LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs about 300 people and over 110,000 customers use LHV's banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have about 180,000 customers.



