"Aktia achieved a satisfactory result for the whole year despite the slow start of the year. The market climate improved in Finland during 2016, and consumers' confidence in their economy strengthened at the end of the year. Aktia's lending improved by 8 per cent, showing growth both in housing loans and corporate lending. Asset Management increased both its sales and its assets under management, following successful product launches and focus on institutional customers. Net commission income recovered during the year, but it did not increase. The low interest rate level continues to press NII and puts further demands on high efficiency. Profits have been burdened by the core banking project, but the project is now close to the finish line, and implementation of the systems will commence during Q1 2017. Aktia's mobile services are developed at an accelerating speed; the new digital wallet, Aktia Wallet, has already been downloaded by more than 30,000 users. Aktia continues its modernisation process with the aim to offer the customers more solutions for easier management of their daily economy."



OCTOBER- DECEMBER 2016: OPERATING PROFIT EUR 8.6 (11.1) MILLION



-- The Group's operating profit was EUR 8.6 (11.1) million and the profit was EUR 6.5 (8.7) million. -- Net interest income (NII) decreased by 3% and amounted to EUR 23.0 (23.7) million. Net commission income increased by 6% to EUR 20.1 (18.9) million. -- Earnings per share (EPS) was EUR 0.10 (0.13).



JANUARY-DECEMBER 2016: OPERATING PROFIT EUR 61.5 (64.2) MILLION



-- The Group's operating profit was EUR 61.5 (64.2) million and the profit was EUR 49.3 (51.6) million. -- Excluding one-time gains from the sale of Visa Europe, the Group's operating profit would have been EUR 54.6 (64.2) million and the profit for the period EUR 43.8 (51.6) million. -- Net interest income (NII) dropped by 2% to EUR 95.6 (97.3) million. Net commission income amounted to EUR 79.7 (80.0) million. -- Earnings per share (EPS) was EUR 0.74 (0.78). -- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share, of which EUR 0.08 are attributable to one-time gains during the year. -- Aktia's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio amounted to 19.5 (20.7)%. -- Equity per share stood at EUR 9.24 (9.26). -- Write-downs on credits and other commitments increased to EUR -2.2 (-0.3) million. -- OUTLOOK 2017 (p. 14): The operating profit for 2017 is estimated to be lower than in 2016, as no larger one-time gains are expected.



KEY 4Q2016 4Q2015 ?% 2016 2015 ?% 3Q2016 4Q vs. 2Q2016 1Q2016 FIGUR 3Q ES (EUR milli on) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Net 23.0 23.7 -3% 95.6 97.3 -2% 23.9 -4% 24.1 24.6 inter est incom e -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Net 20.1 18.9 6% 79.7 80.0 0% 20.0 1% 20.7 18.9 commi ssion incom e -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Total 50.6 51.9 -2% 211.4 208.4 1% 50.9 -1% 59.4 50.4 opera ting incom e -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Total -40.5 -40.5 0% -148.4 -144.4 3% -34.6 17% -36.8 -36.5 opera ting expen ses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Write- -1.5 -0.3 455% -2.2 -0.3 545% -0.5 235% -0.1 -0.1 downs on credi ts and other commi tments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Operat 8.6 11.1 -22% 61.5 64.2 -4% 15.8 -46% 22.4 14.6 ing profi t -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Cost-t 0.80 0.78 3% 0.70 0.69 1% 0.68 18% 0.62 0.72 o-inco me ratio -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Earnin 0.10 0.13 -23% 0.74 0.78 -5% 0.19 -47% 0.27 0.18 gs per share (EPS) , EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Equity 9.24 9.26 0% 9.24 9.26 0% 9.35 -1% 9.15 9.56 per share (NAV) 1, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Return 4.2 5.4 -21% 8.0 7.9 2% 8.4 -49% 11.6 7.6 on equit y (ROE) , % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Common 19.5 20.7 -6% 19.5 20.7 -6% 19.2 2% 19.7 19.5 Equit y Tier 1 capit al ratio 1, % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Capita 26.3 27.1 -3% 26.3 27.1 -3% 25.5 3% 26.2 25.6 l adequ acy ratio 1, % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Divide 0.60* 0.64** -6% nd per share (prop osal from Board of Direc tors) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Write- 0.03 0.00 - 0.04 0.01 300% 0.01 200% 0.00 0.00 downs on credi ts / total loan book, % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- 1) At the end of the period. * A dividend of EUR 0.60 per share, of which EUR 0.08 are attributable to one-time gains. ** Including capital return of EUR 0.10 per share The Accounts Announcement January - December 2016 is a translation of the original Swedish version "Bokslutskommuniké 1.1-31.12.2016". In case of discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --



CEO Jussi Laitinen, tel. +358 10 247 6250 CFO Fredrik Westerholm, tel. +358 10 247 6505 Head of IR Anna Gabrán, tel. +358 10 247 6501, ir(at)aktia.fi



