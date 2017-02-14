ARYZTA AG / Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding Capital Structure, Strategic Review of investment in Joint Ventures and Management Transition . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich/Switzerland, 14 February 2017

Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding Capital Structure, Strategic Review of investment in Joint Ventures and Management Transition

The news release can be downloaded from the following link:

Announcement (http://hugin.info/142194/R/2078284/782075.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ARYZTA AG via Globenewswire

