eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, will hold its annual European thought leadership and networking event, Digital+AI Day, in London, on March 14, 2017. Free to attend and sold out last year, the event for this year will feature hot trends and success stories on leveraging next-gen knowledge management, AI, and connected analytics for digital transformation in customer engagement.

Presenters include:

Ashu Roy, CEO, eGain

Brian Manusama, Research Director, Gartner

eGain clients: Lego, Findel, TDDI (part of Interactive Investor), and Du

The demo lounge will be back to showcase eGain's innovations in digital customer experience, knowledge and AI for process guidance, connected analytics for contact centre operations and customer journeys, and omnichannel advisor tools. Experts will be on hand to answer questions.

The event details are:

Date: Tuesday, 14 March, 2017

Location: The Brewery, Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4SD, UK

Agenda and registration: http://hd.egain.com/digital-ai-day/index-corporate.html

