Wirecard Facilitates Flexible Payment Solutions for PrestaShop

MUNICH, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PrestaShop online shops to benefit from Wirecard's integrated payment solutions

PrestaShop, a leading provider of an open-source e-commerce solution, and Wirecard, the payment processing and internet technologies expert, are to collaborate on payment processing for online shops in the future. This partnership means that merchants with an online shop created using PrestaShop will be able to offer a variety of popular payment methods from now on, such as credit cards, PayPal or SOFORT, as well as local payment methods such as iDeal and Przelewy24.

Berit Willenbockel, Head of Partner Management at Wirecard: "We are delighted that this partnership with PrestaShop gives us access to numerous important online shops, which will help us to further expand our e-commerce activities."

Alexandre Eruimy, Head of partnerships at PrestaShop: "We aim to support merchants in setting up professional online shops. This collaboration with Wirecard means that our users can offer even more flexible payment options to their customers, thereby improving the shopping experience."

At present, over 250,000 e-commerce shops across 190 countries use PrestaShop. The company enables e-commerce merchants to create professional online shops. PrestaShop has its headquarters in France and offices all over Europe and the USA.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About PrestaShop:

PrestaShop was founded in 2007 with a mission to provide world-class ecommerce software through open source innovation. Today more than 250,000 ecommerce stores in 195 countries run on PrestaShop technology. The company provides software that enables users to have an online store at the lowest cost possible. PrestaShop is on the 2016 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. The company also received the CMS Critic Award for Best eCommerce Solution for the Enterprise. PrestaShop is headquartered in Miami and Paris, the company is funded by Serena Capital, XAnge Private Equity and Seventure Partners.

For more information, please visit http://www.prestashop.com

Wirecard media contact:



Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com



PrestaShop media contact:



PrestaShop

Sandra Fernandes

Email: sandra.fernandes@prestashop.com

