Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Actelion announces excellent financial results for 2016 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 14 February 2017 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today announced its results for the full year 2016. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- Sales growing to CHF 2,412 million (+15% at CER) -- Opsumit sales continue strong trajectory and grow to CHF 831 million (+57% at CER) -- Uptravi sales reach CHF 245 million in first year of launch - driven by the US -- US GAAP operating income grows to CHF 789 million (+14% at CER) -- Core operating income grows to CHF 992 million (+17% at CER) USD 30 billion proposal by Johnson & Johnson to acquire Actelion PROPOSED TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS -- Actelion to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson for $ 30 billion with spin-out of new R&D company, listed on Swiss stock exchange -- Actelion shareholders to receive 280 US dollars per Actelion share in all-cash tender offer and one share of new R&D company for each Actelion share as stock dividend -- Johnson & Johnson to acquire Actelion's marketed products in particular its leading PAH franchise -- Johnson & Johnson to also acquire global rights to Actelion's promising advanced late-stage therapies, ponesimod and cadazolid -- New R&D company launching with cash of CHF 1 billion to continue the culture of innovation with early stage R&D pipeline -- Johnson & Johnson will also receive an option on an endothelin receptor antagonist (ACT-132577) currently being developed for resistant hypertension FINANCIAL OVERVIEW % variance in CHF million (except for per share data) FY 2016 FY 2015 in CHF at CER(1) US GAAP results Net revenue 2,418 2,045 18 15 Operating income 789 656 20 14 Net income 696 552 26 19 Diluted EPS 6.46 4.91 32 25 Core performance(2) Product sales 2,412 2,042 18 15 Core operating income 992 814 22 17 Core net income 881 693 27 22 Core diluted EPS 8.18 6.16 33 27 Cash flow FY 2016 FY 2015 Operating cash flow 920 658 Capital expenditure (57) (44) Free cash flow 90 (800) Net cash position as of 31 December 495 405 1. CER percentage changes are calculated by reconsolidating both the 2015 and 2016 results at constant currencies (the average monthly exchange rates for 2015). 2. Actelion continues to measure and report core operating performance, which management believes more accurately reflects the underlying business performance. The Group believes that these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP measures are reported in addition to, not as a substitute for, US GAAP financial performance. Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With Johnson & Johnson's proposed acquisition of Actelion and the spin-out of a new R&D company, we have created unprecedented value for all of our stakeholders. Our current PAH portfolio and our late-stage pipeline will have expanded potential as part of Johnson & Johnson. With the creation of a new R&D company we also have the opportunity to realize the value potential we have created with our discovery engine and early-stage pipeline. I am very proud of what we've achieved, and I am very excited about the challenges and opportunities ahead." Otto Schwarz, Chief Operating Officer, commented: "The significant clinical utility of Opsumit resulted in continued strong patient uptake with more than 21,000 patients currently receiving therapy. Moreover, after just one year on the US market, we can say that the Uptravi launch has been very successful by any standards, proving the high unmet medical need for oral prostacyclin therapy and validating our commercial strategy. I strongly believe that, as a part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies, we will be able to serve even more patients by opening new markets and creating additional opportunities for our products." André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Actelion's 2016 performance has been impressive with the company delivering record sales and earnings. The proposed transaction with Johnson & Johnson announced on 26 January will enable Actelion shareholders to not only monetize their holdings at 280 US dollars per share but also retain future upside potential with the distribution of 1 share in the newly created R&D company for every Actelion share. Both companies are now working to finalize the operational and financial details of the split and prepare the listing of the new company." SALES UPDATE Actelion's excellent commercial performance during 2016 was driven by the outstanding Uptravi launch in the US and Opsumit's sustained strong growth trajectory. During the fourth quarter of 2016, combined sales of the company's outcome-based PAH portfolio - Opsumit, Uptravi and Veletri - reached 55% of total sales, demonstrating the significant progress made in the fundamental transformation of the PAH business. In the US, sales increased by 25% at CER, driven by the strong Uptravi launch, the continued Opsumit momentum due to share gains in an expanding ERA market. European sales were 1% higher compared to 2015. A strong Opsumit performance and solid Tracleer use in the digital ulcer indication were impacted by continued pricing pressure and market erosion from bosentan generics, particularly in Spain. Sales in Japan increased by 19% at CER, driven by very strong sales of Opsumit (launched in June 2015), Tracleer momentum in the digital ulcer indication and Zavesca (Japanese trade name Brazaves). Comparing average exchange rates for 2016 to 2015, the Swiss franc weakened, mostly against the US dollar, euro and Japanese yen, resulting in a positive currency variance of 63 million Swiss francs. Sales by product - FY2016 % variance in CHF millions FY 2016 FY 2015 in CHF at CER Opsumit(R) 831 516 61 57 Tracleer(R) 1,020 1,212 -16 -18 Uptravi(R) 245 - nm nm Veletri(R) 97 83 17 12 Ventavis(R) 73 105 -30 -32 Valchlor(R) 35 27 30 27 Zavesca(R) 104 92 13 12 Others 8 7 7 8 Total product sales 2,412 2,042 18 15 *nm = not meaningful Sales by product - Q4 2016 % variance in CHF millions Q4 2016 Q4 2015 in CHF at CER Opsumit(R) 235 162 45 43 Tracleer(R) 229 278 -17 -19 Uptravi(R) 85 - nm nm Veletri(R) 26 23 12 9 Ventavis(R) 15 24 -37 -38 Valchlor(R) 10 8 20 19 Zavesca(R) 26 24 10 10 Others 2 2 -6 -7 Total product sales 627 519 21 19 Sales by region - FY 2016 % variance in CHF millions FY 2016 FY 2015 in CHF at CER United States 1,306 1,026 27 25 Europe* 646 634 2 1 Japan 258 190 36 19 Rest of the world 201 192 5 6 Total product sales 2,412 2,042 18 15 *Europe = EU28 and Switzerland Sales by region - Q4 2016 % variance in CHF millions Q4 2016 Q4 2015 in CHF at CER United States 342 259 32 30 Europe* 162 159 2 4 Japan 77 58 31 17 Rest of the world 47 42 10 9 Total product sales 627 519 21 19 *Europe = EU28 and Switzerland PAH FRANCHISE Opsumit(R) Sales of Opsumit (macitentan) amounted to 831 million Swiss francs for 2016, an increase of 57% at CER compared to 2015. The strong growth across all regions and all relevant markets (Opsumit is now available in almost 40 markets) was driven by solid quarterly increases in the number of patients treated in an expanding ERA market due to increased use in combination with PDE-5 inhibitors, and some upgrades from Tracleer, notably in Japan. Uptravi(R) Sales of Uptravi (selexipag) amounted to 245 million Swiss francs for 2016. Since the US launch at the beginning of January 2016, patient demand has continued to increase with sales of 232 million Swiss francs (which includes 30 million Swiss francs for the build-up of inventory in the US). For the fourth quarter, US sales amounted to 77 million Swiss francs, compared to 66 million Swiss francs in the third quarter, 45 million Swiss francs in the second quarter and 15 million Swiss francs in the first quarter of 2016. In other geographies, Uptravi sales were driven by the particularly successful launch in Germany. Uptravi is also

