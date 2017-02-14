Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG / 1st Quarter Results TUI AG: First Quater Results 14-Feb-2017 / 07:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2016/17 TUI Group - financial highlights Q1 2016 / Q1 2015 / 16 Var. % at EUR million 17 restated Var. % constant currency Turnover 3,285.9 3,212.3 + 2.3 + 8.5 Underlying EBITA1 Northern Region - 20.2 - 35.6 + 43.3 + 27.5 Central Region - 52.4 - 27.0 - 94.1 - 94.1 Western Region - 47.7 - 27.7 - 72.2 - 72.2 Hotels & Resorts 49.0 25.2 + 94.4 + 93.7 Cruises 19.1 8.2 + + 132.9 132.9 Other Tourism - 0.3 - 10.2 + 97.1 n. a. Tourism - 52.5 - 67.1 + 21.8 + 15.8 All other segments - 7.8 - 13.3 + 41.4 + 23.3 TUI Group - 60.3 - 80.4 + 25.0 + 17.0 Discontinued - 12.2 - 21.3 + 42.7 + 45.1 operations Total - 72.5 - 101.7 + 28.7 + 22.9 EBITA² (continuing - 69.5 - 102.8 + 32.4 operations) Underlying EBITDA + (continuing 32.6 7.0 365.7 operations) EBITDA (continuing 29.8 - 7.5 n. a. operations) Net loss for the period (continuing - 81.6 - 138.1 + 40.9 operations) Earnings per share (continuing - 0.19 - 0.27 + 29.6 operations)EUR Equity ratio (31 24.7 15.6 + 9.1 Dec)3% Net capex and 138.2 159.3 - 13.2 investments Net financial position (continuing - 1,518.4 - 1,875.6 + 19.0 operations, 31 Dec) Net financial position (discontinued 290.6 - n. a. operations, 31 Dec) Employees (31 Dec) 56,766 64,594 - 12.1 Differences may occur due to rounding. Due to the following changes to segmental reporting, the prior year's reference figures were restated accordingly: Hotelbeds Group was divested in September 2016. It had been carried as a discontinued operation according to IFRS 5 since Q2 2015 / 16. The Destination Services result had previously been carved out from the segment and is now reported within the Other tourism segment. Moreover, due to the planned disposal of Travelopia - a large part of the Specialist Group segment - Crystal Ski and Thomson Lakes & Mountains were reclassified to Northern Region. The remaining segment has been carried as a discontinued operation since 30 September 2016. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains / losses on disposal of investments, restructuring costs according to IAS 37, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments under purchase price allocations and other expenses for and income from one-off items. 2 EBITA comprises earnings before net interest result, income tax and impairment of goodwill excluding losses on container shipping measured at equity and excluding the result from the measurement of interest hedges. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. Good operational performance delivered in Q1 * Turnover up 8.5 %1, with continued growth in our hotel, cruise and concept brands plus the delivery of further merger synergies resulting in a reduction in the seasonal underlying EBITA loss. * Continuing to deliver our growth strategy, transforming TUI Group as the world's leading integrated tourism business based on own hotel and cruise brands. * Agreement to sell Travelopia for an agreed enterprise value of GBP 325 m (EUR 381 m)2 or 14.4 times 2015 / 16 underlying EBITA. * Our scale and integrated business model give us a strong competitive advantage, leaving us well placed to continue to deliver our growth strategy, against what continues to be an uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic backdrop. * Current trading remains in line with our expectations, with continued growth in revenues and bookings in most Source Markets, further openings planned in our hotel and concept brands and the launch of two cruise ships this Summer. * Based on our Q1 performance and current trading, we are pleased to reiterate our balanced guidance of at least 10 % growth in underlying EBITA in 2016 / 171. Q1 results at a glance EUR million Q1 Underlying EBITA Q1 2015 / 16 - 102 Restatements (including Hotelbeds and Travelopia 22 treated as discontinued operations) Underlying EBITA Q1 2015 / 16 restated - 80 Underlying trading 29 Merger synergies 5 Year-on-year impact of aircraft financing 1 TUIfly sickness - 22 Underlying EBITA Q1 2016 / 17 excluding FX - 67 Foreign exchange translation 7 Underlying EBITA Q1 2016 / 17 - 60 * Source Markets - 8 % increase in turnover1 and 4 % increase in customers driven by growth in the UK and Benelux as well as the acquisition of Transat's tour operating activities in France. Further progress in increasing direct and online distribution mix. * As expected the Source Markets' result was impacted by higher than normal levels of sickness in TUIfly in October 2016, as well as the phasing impact of rebrand costs for Nordics and Belgium. * Hotels & Resorts - strong performance by Riu, which delivered 86 % occupancy in the quarter and 6 % increase in average revenue per bed. Hotel openings in the quarter included Riu Reggae in Jamaica and TUI Blue in Tenerife. * Cruises - further growth in TUI Cruises following launch of Mein Schiff 5, and increased earnings in Hapag Lloyd Cruises. * See Segmental Performance section for further detail. Sale of Travelopia TUI Group announced on 13 February 2017 that agreement has been reached with KKR to sell Travelopia for an agreed enterprise value of GBP 325 m (EUR 381 m)2 or 14.4 times 2015 / 16 underlying EBITA. This marks a further significant step in TUI's strategic development. As outlined in TUI's full year results presentation in December 2016, proceeds will be reinvested in the transformation of TUI Group as the world's leading integrated tourism business, focussed on own hotel and cruise brands, and to further strengthen the balance sheet. Travelopia was previously part of Specialist Group and comprises a portfolio of more than 50 independently operated, sector leading specialist travel brands. Due to their differing business models and strategic focus, Travelopia has been operated independently from TUI's Tourism business in order to maximise growth and value, and has been treated as discontinued operations in the results of TUI since 30 September 2016. 1 At constant foreign exchange rates applied in the current and prior period, and based on the current group structure. 2 Based on the GBP / EUR exchange rate of 1.1725 as at 10 February 2017 Current trading Winter 2016/17 Current trading for Winter (low season for most of our Source Markets and a proportion of our hotels) remains in line with our expectations. We are continuing to grow our own hotel and cruise brands this Winter. In our own hotels we have opened a new 454 room Riu Reggae in Jamaica, one new hotel for TUI Blue in Tenerife and repositioned two hotels as TUI Blue in Austria and Germany. We are also further expanding our unique concepts in third party hotels, with several additions to the Sensimar and Family Life portfolio this Winter, including Lanzarote, Thailand, Mauritius and Cape Verde. In our cruise brands, with the first Winter operations of Mein Schiff 5 (TUI Cruises) and TUI Discovery (UK cruise), we continue to see strong demand. With 87 % of the programme sold, Source Markets revenue is 8 % ahead of prior year and bookings are up 4 %. * We are delivering further growth in bookings made via our Source Markets for our core hotel and concept brands. * UK revenues and bookings remain significantly ahead of prior year, in line with our capacity plans. This includes growth in long haul and cruise, as well as the Canaries, Spain, Cape Verde and Cyprus. * Nordics bookings reflect lower demand for Turkey and Egypt. Excluding these destinations, bookings are broadly in line with prior year, with higher demand most notably for the Canaries, Spain and Greece. Volumes are also impacted by the timing of the Christmas and Easter holidays. * Germany revenues are ahead of prior year, with growth in the Canaries, Spain and long haul offsetting lower demand for Turkey and Egypt. We are pleased with booking performance in Germany since our last update, as we continue to increase market share thanks to the increased range of holidays and departure points on offer. * In Benelux, revenues and bookings are ahead of prior year, driven by growth in the Canaries, Spain and long haul. As a result of the later timing of Easter this year, we expect approximately EUR 30 m to EUR 35 m phasing impact on the Source Markets' and Hotels and Resorts' Q2 result. This is a normal occurrence where the timing of Easter shifts between quarters. We expect this impact to reverse in Q3. Current trading Winter 2016/171 YoY variation Total revenue2 Total Total ASP2 Programme % customers2 sold (%) Northern 11 6 4 84 Region UK 21 12 8 81

