Kindred Group plc - Year-end Report January - December 2016 (unaudited)

LONDON SW QW, Sweden, Feb 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter and full year highlights

New all-time high in Gross winnings revenue of GBP 152.8 (111.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2016, and GBP 544.1 (354.1) million for the full year 2016.

(111.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2016, and (354.1) million for the full year 2016. Underlying EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2016 was GBP 39.3 (27.1) million, and GBP 123.7 (80.8) million for the full year 2016.

(27.1) million, and (80.8) million for the full year 2016. Profit before tax for the fourth quarter of 2016 amounted to GBP 30.1 (21.3) million. Profit before tax for the full year 2016 amounted to GBP 92.8 (62.2) million.

(21.3) million. Profit before tax for the full year 2016 amounted to (62.2) million. Profit after tax for the fourth quarter of 2016 amounted to GBP 29.4 (19.4) million. Profit after tax for the full year 2016 amounted to GBP 83.9 (55.7) million.

(19.4) million. Profit after tax for the full year 2016 amounted to (55.7) million. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2016 were GBP 0.129 (0.084) and GBP 0.366 (0.244) for the full year 2016.

(0.084) and (0.244) for the full year 2016. Number of active customers at the end of the quarter was 1,150,027 (921,150).

The Board of Directors propose a dividend of 0.310 (0.235) per share/SDR, which is approximately SEK 3.46 (2.87) per share/SDR and amounts to a proposed distribution to shareholders of GBP 71.4 (54.0) million.

(2.87) per share/SDR and amounts to a proposed distribution to shareholders of (54.0) million. AGM to be held on Tuesday 16 May 2017 in Stockholm .

"Another very strong quarter with EBITDA up 48 per cent and EPS up 54 per cent despite betting duties increasing by 67 per cent."

"High volumes of activity and strong growth across all products have continued in the fourth quarter bringing a new all-time high in Gross winnings revenue of GBP 152.8 million, up 37 per cent on last year (+ 16 per cent in constant currency). Despite some favorites winning in December, the sportsbook margin after Free Bets was in line with prior year"

"EBITDA grew by 48 per cent in GBP to 38.9 million. It represents an all-time high and continues to prove the scalability of our business model and our ability to face and absorb the impact of regulatory changes. Betting duties increased by 67 per cent compared to the same period last year."

"Of the Group's Gross winnings revenue 35 per cent was from locally regulated markets. Gross winnings revenue from the mobile channel grew by 74 per cent and accounted for 71 per cent of total Gross winnings revenue in the fourth quarter."

"The strong performance of the Group resulted in an increase in free cash flow of 57 per cent in the fourth quarter. The Board is proposing a cash dividend of GBP 0.310, a growth of 32 per cent compared to the previous year."

"In the period up to 12 February 2017, average daily Gross winnings revenue in GBP was 36 per cent higher compared to the same period in 2016. Adjusting for the impact of exchange rate changes, the growth was 21 per cent," says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

Today, Tuesday 14 February 2017, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a presentation in English at FinancialHearings, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, in Stockholm at 9.00 CET.

Please go to www.financialhearings.com/event/6517 to sign in. The presentation is also webcast live on www.kindredplc.com .

For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, the telephone number is UK: +44 20 3008 9804 or in the USA: +1 855 831 5946.

The Kindred Group companies hold local gambling licences in UK, France, Belgium, Denmark, Germany (Schleswig-Holstein), Italy, Australia, Ireland, Romania and Estonia. The Kindred Group also holds international gambling licences in Malta and Gibraltar. The Kindred Group pays betting duties in all markets in accordance with applicable local laws

For further information please contact:

Inga Lundberg,

Investor Relations

Tel: +44-788-799-6116

Henrik Tjärnström,

CEO

Tel: +46-723-878-059

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-plc---year-end-report-january---december-2016--unaudited-,c2186800

The following files are available for download: