

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group (CS) reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss to shareholders of 2.3 billion Swiss francs compared to a loss of 5.8 billion Swiss francs, prior year. Loss per share narrowed to 1.12 francs from a loss of 3.28 francs. The fourth-quarter of 2016 results included net litigation provisions of 2.17 billion Swiss francs, primarily relating to the settlement with the US Department of Justice regarding legacy residential mortgagebacked securities (RMBS) business. Credit Suisse reported an adjusted income before taxes of 171 million francs for the quarter.



Fourth-quarter net revenues increased to 5.18 billion Swiss francs from 4.21 billion Swiss francs. Net revenues increased 23%, primarily reflecting higher net revenues in Corporate Center, Investment Banking & Capital Markets and International Wealth Management. Core results net revenues were 5.38 billion francs, increased 24% from last year.



The company's Board will propose to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2017 a distribution of 0.70 francs per share out of reserves from capital contributions for the financial year 2016.



