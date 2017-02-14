DS Smith Plastics invests in the Bilzen-Belgium facility to further improve its level of service to customers.

BILZEN, Belgium, Feb. 14,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Packaging specialist DS Smith has invested approximately €2.6 million in the injection moulding plant in Bilzen-Belgium. The investment includes the addition of four production lines and an increase in production capacity of nearly 50%. This new investment in the facility, allows Bilzen to continue to build the foundation for continued growth in the injection moulding products market for DS Smith Plastics.

"As a specialist in beverage crates and pallets, we increased our capacity in anticipation of expected customer and market growth. This is why we are investing in the newest generation of injection moulding machines. The investments will allow us to grow even further in other products for markets such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, etc.," explains Paul Baeyens, Managing Director of Plastics' Injection Moulding business segment.

"We are committed to giving our customers the best possible service, and in order to do so, it is crucial that we are equipped with the right capacity and the latest technology. Our strength is being able to quickly adapt to our customers' requirements, for both large and small projects," concluded Mr. Baeyens.

The investments in Bilzen give the plant a completely new dynamic. The facility is now equipped with the newest generation of injection moulding machines which are 40% more energy-efficient and the very best IML (In mould labelling) robots that the market offers. The implementation of a new internal raw materials supply system and a new plant layout, ensure an optimum production flow. This investment has also created eight new jobs.

Over the past 50 years, DS Smith has continued to invest in the Injection Moulding business segment as it evolves into a global market player as a provider of plastics beverage crates and pallets. DS Smith Plastics' Injection Moulding plants are strategically located in Belgium, Poland, Spain and Croatia servicing customers in Europe, Africa, Asia, North America and South America. Customer-specific solutions are also provided through a network of strategic partners around the world.

About DS Smith:

DS Smith, Plastics Division is part of DS Smith Plc. -a € 5/ £4 billion plastics and packaging multinational with operations in 36 countries, employing 26,000 people. DS Smith, Plastics Division operates from 28 sites in 14 countries. The Plastics Division businesses are focused on three main areas: Flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, rigid packaging and foam products.

For more information about DS Smith, Plastics Division visitwww.dssmith.com/plastics/

For information regarding, DS Smith Plastics, Bilzen, Belgium contact tinne.de.pooter@dssmith.com

For information regarding, DS Smith, Plastics Division contact marianne.abreu@dssmith.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467241/DS_Smith_Plastics_Bilzen_Belgium.jpg