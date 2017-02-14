Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters to Present at 2017 Deutsche Conference

Thomson Reuters to Present at the 2017 Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2017 -- Jim Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stephane Bello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI), will present at the 2017 Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 2:25 p.m. ET. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of http://www.thomsonreuters.com/. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit http://www.thomsonreuters.com/.

