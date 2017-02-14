PR Newswire
London, February 13
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2017
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|4.7
|2
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.6
|3
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|3.6
|4
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|3.4
|5
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.4
|6
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.4
|7
|Roche*
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.3
|8
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.3
|9
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|3.3
|10
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.1
|11
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.0
|12
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.9
|13
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.9
|14
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.9
|15
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.7
|16
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.7
|17
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.7
|18
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.6
|19
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|2.6
|20
|Stora Enso
|Basic Materials
|Finland
|2.6
|21
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.6
|22
|Delta Lloyd
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.5
|23
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.5
|24
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|25
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|26
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.5
|27
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
|2.4
|28
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|2.4
|29
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.4
|30
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.3
|31
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.3
|32
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.2
|33
|SKF
|Industrials
|Sweden
|2.1
|34
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.0
|35
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|2.0
|36
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.0
|37
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|1.8
|38
|Piaggio
|Consumer Goods
|Italy
|1.3
|Total equity investments
|103.0
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.0)
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2017
|% of Net Assets
|France
|19.9
|Netherlands
|17.3
|Germany
|16.1
|Switzerland
|11.7
|Spain
|8.6
|Finland
|7.4
|Italy
|6.7
|Norway
|6.2
|Denmark
|4.1
|Ireland
|2.9
|Sweden
|2.1
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.0)
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|22.1
|Industrials
|19.4
|Oil & Gas
|13.1
|Health Care
|12.5
|Consumer Services
|9.5
|Telecommunications
|7.3
|Consumer Goods
|6.2
|Basic Materials
|6.0
|Technology
|4.4
|Utilities
|2.5
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.0)
|100.0
As at 31 January 2017, the net assets of the Company were £383,229,000.
14 February 2017
