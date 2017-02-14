THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2017

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 4.7 2 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.6 3 BNP Paribas Financials France 3.6 4 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 3.4 5 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.4 6 Total Oil & Gas France 3.4 7 Roche* Health Care Switzerland 3.3 8 Sanofi Health Care France 3.3 9 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 3.3 10 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.1 11 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.0 12 BBVA Financials Spain 2.9 13 DNB Financials Norway 2.9 14 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.9 15 ING Financials Netherlands 2.7 16 Airbus Industrials France 2.7 17 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.7 18 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.6 19 DIA Consumer Services Spain 2.6 20 Stora Enso Basic Materials Finland 2.6 21 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.6 22 Delta Lloyd Financials Netherlands 2.5 23 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.5 24 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.5 25 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.5 26 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.5 27 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 2.4 28 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.4 29 Nokia Technology Finland 2.4 30 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.3 31 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.3 32 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.2 33 SKF Industrials Sweden 2.1 34 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.0 35 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 2.0 36 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.0 37 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 1.8 38 Piaggio Consumer Goods Italy 1.3 Total equity investments 103.0 Cash and other net liabilities (3.0) Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2017 % of Net Assets France 19.9 Netherlands 17.3 Germany 16.1 Switzerland 11.7 Spain 8.6 Finland 7.4 Italy 6.7 Norway 6.2 Denmark 4.1 Ireland 2.9 Sweden 2.1 Cash and other net liabilities (3.0) 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 22.1 Industrials 19.4 Oil & Gas 13.1 Health Care 12.5 Consumer Services 9.5 Telecommunications 7.3 Consumer Goods 6.2 Basic Materials 6.0 Technology 4.4 Utilities 2.5 Cash and other net liabilities (3.0) 100.0

As at 31 January 2017, the net assets of the Company were £383,229,000.

14 February 2017

