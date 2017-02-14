sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 14.02.2017

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.02.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2017

PR Newswire
London, February 13

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2017

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands4.7
2NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.6
3BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance3.6
4BayerBasic MaterialsGermany3.4
5Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands3.4
6TotalOil & GasFrance3.4
7Roche*Health CareSwitzerland3.3
8SanofiHealth CareFrance3.3
9Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway3.3
10TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain3.1
11ENIOil & GasItaly3.0
12BBVAFinancialsSpain2.9
13DNBFinancialsNorway2.9
14RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland2.9
15INGFinancialsNetherlands2.7
16AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.7
17Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.7
18Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany2.6
19DIAConsumer ServicesSpain2.6
20Stora EnsoBasic MaterialsFinland2.6
21CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.6
22Delta LloydFinancialsNetherlands2.5
23AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland2.5
24LeoniIndustrialsGermany2.5
25SiemensIndustrialsGermany2.5
26E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.5
27Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.4
28OutotecIndustrialsFinland2.4
29NokiaTechnologyFinland2.4
30Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.3
31BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.3
32MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.2
33SKFIndustrialsSweden2.1
34Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.0
35GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands2.0
36IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance2.0
37TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark1.8
38PiaggioConsumer GoodsItaly1.3
Total equity investments 103.0
Cash and other net liabilities (3.0)
Net assets 100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2017% of Net Assets
France19.9
Netherlands17.3
Germany16.1
Switzerland11.7
Spain8.6
Finland7.4
Italy6.7
Norway6.2
Denmark4.1
Ireland2.9
Sweden2.1
Cash and other net liabilities(3.0)
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2017% of Net Assets
Financials22.1
Industrials19.4
Oil & Gas13.1
Health Care12.5
Consumer Services9.5
Telecommunications7.3
Consumer Goods6.2
Basic Materials6.0
Technology4.4
Utilities2.5
Cash and other net liabilities(3.0)
100.0

As at 31 January 2017, the net assets of the Company were £383,229,000.

14 February 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2017 PR Newswire