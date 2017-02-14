EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2017

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 4.0 2 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.4 3 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 3.2 4 Nomura Financials Japan 3.2 5 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3.2 6 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.9 7 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.9 8 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.9 9 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.8 10 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.8 11 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.7 12 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.7 13 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.6 14 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.6 15 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.6 16 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.6 17 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.6 18 NTT Telecommunications Japan 2.5 19 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.5 20 SK Hynix Technology South Korea 2.4 21 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.3 22 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.3 23 Sanofi Health Care France 2.3 24 Harman Consumer Goods United States 2.3 25 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.3 26 Takashimaya Consumer Services Japan 2.3 27 PerkinElmer Industrials United States 2.3 28 Celegene Health Care United States 2.2 29 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 2.1 30 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.1 31 Alphabet A&C *** Technology United States 2.1 32 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 2.0 33 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.0 34 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 2.0 35 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.0 36 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.9 37 Whirlpool Consumer Goods United States 1.8 38 Nokia Technology Finland 1.7 39 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 0.7 Total equity investments 95.8 Cash and other net assets 4.2 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts *** The investment has restricted voting rights

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2017 % of Net assets Europe 28.3 Japan 24.6 United States 15.6 Asia Pacific 14.6 United Kingdom 10.6 Other 2.1 Cash and other net assets 4.2 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 27.0 Health Care 13.1 Industrials 12.1 Consumer Goods 11.9 Consumer Services 9.8 Oil & Gas 9.3 Technology 6.2 Telecommunications 4.4 Basic Materials 2.0 Cash and other net assets 4.2 100.0

As at 31 January 2017, the net assets of the Company were £143,239,000.

14 February 2017

