Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.02.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2017

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2017

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands4.0
2NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.4
3Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong3.2
4NomuraFinancialsJapan3.2
5PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan3.2
6MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan2.9
7Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan2.9
8PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands2.9
9Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan2.8
10CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.8
11BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom2.7
12Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia2.7
13HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.6
14AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom2.6
15Roche *Health CareSwitzerland2.6
16BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance2.6
17ApacheOil & GasUnited States2.6
18NTTTelecommunicationsJapan2.5
19Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan2.5
20SK HynixTechnologySouth Korea2.4
21Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States2.3
22Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand2.3
23SanofiHealth CareFrance2.3
24HarmanConsumer GoodsUnited States2.3
25East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan2.3
26TakashimayaConsumer ServicesJapan2.3
27PerkinElmerIndustrialsUnited States2.3
28CelegeneHealth CareUnited States2.2
29Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance2.1
30Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther2.1
31Alphabet A&C ***TechnologyUnited States2.1
32BayerBasic MaterialsGermany2.0
33TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom2.0
34CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong2.0
35Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong2.0
36TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain1.9
37WhirlpoolConsumer GoodsUnited States1.8
38NokiaTechnologyFinland1.7
39Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom0.7
Total equity investments95.8
Cash and other net assets4.2
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
*** The investment has restricted voting rights

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2017% of Net assets
Europe28.3
Japan24.6
United States15.6
Asia Pacific14.6
United Kingdom10.6
Other2.1
Cash and other net assets4.2
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2017 % of Net Assets
Financials27.0
Health Care13.1
Industrials12.1
Consumer Goods11.9
Consumer Services9.8
Oil & Gas9.3
Technology6.2
Telecommunications4.4
Basic Materials2.0
Cash and other net assets4.2
100.0

As at 31 January 2017, the net assets of the Company were £143,239,000.

14 February 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


