EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2017
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|4.0
|2
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.4
|3
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|3.2
|4
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|3.2
|5
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|3.2
|6
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.9
|7
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.9
|8
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.9
|9
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.8
|10
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.8
|11
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|12
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|2.7
|13
|HSBC
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.6
|14
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.6
|15
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.6
|16
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.6
|17
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|2.6
|18
|NTT
|Telecommunications
|Japan
|2.5
|19
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.5
|20
|SK Hynix
|Technology
|South Korea
|2.4
|21
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.3
|22
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.3
|23
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.3
|24
|Harman
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|2.3
|25
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.3
|26
|Takashimaya
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.3
|27
|PerkinElmer
|Industrials
|United States
|2.3
|28
|Celegene
|Health Care
|United States
|2.2
|29
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.1
|30
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
|Financials
|Other
|2.1
|31
|Alphabet A&C ***
|Technology
|United States
|2.1
|32
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|2.0
|33
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.0
|34
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.0
|35
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.0
|36
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|1.9
|37
|Whirlpool
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|1.8
|38
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|1.7
|39
|Edinburgh Partners
|Financials - unlisted
|United Kingdom
|0.7
|Total equity investments
|95.8
|Cash and other net assets
|4.2
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
|** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
|*** The investment has restricted voting rights
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2017
|% of Net assets
|Europe
|28.3
|Japan
|24.6
|United States
|15.6
|Asia Pacific
|14.6
|United Kingdom
|10.6
|Other
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|4.2
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 January 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|27.0
|Health Care
|13.1
|Industrials
|12.1
|Consumer Goods
|11.9
|Consumer Services
|9.8
|Oil & Gas
|9.3
|Technology
|6.2
|Telecommunications
|4.4
|Basic Materials
|2.0
|Cash and other net assets
|4.2
|100.0
As at 31 January 2017, the net assets of the Company were £143,239,000.
14 February 2017
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF