POSTI GROUP CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, FEBRUARY 14, 2017 AT 9:00 A.M. Posti will build a new terminal in Viinikkala, Vantaa. The new building will cover an area of 26,000 square meters. Preparatory work on the project will start immediately, and the actual construction in March 2017. The new terminal will be completed in spring 2018. YIT is the developer in the project.



The new terminal would replace Posti's terminals in Veturitie, Helsinki, Virkatie, Vantaa and Huurrekuja, Tuusula. The terminal is located in YIT's K3 Logistics area between Ring Road III and Helsinki Airport, and it would offer approximately 300 jobs when completed.



With the new terminal, Posti is seeking to centralize its operations. The new terminal will be located near Posti's logistics center and service warehouses in Vantaa. The terminal will also help Posti to respond to growing freight volumes and direct heavy traffic away from the city center. Furthermore, Ring Road III offers better connections to Vuosaari Harbour, which is an important channel for incoming goods to Posti's transport network.



