Episurf Medical is obtaining two granted patents in China. The Chinese Patent Office SIPO has issued Notice of allowance for two patents related to surgical tools in Episurf's technology platform. The Chinese patents for Implant specific drill bit and Height adjustment drill guide are expected to be granted and issued in Q2 2017. The technologies covered by these patents enable high precision positioning of Episurf Medical's implant Episealer®.



"This is the first time the company obtains a granted patent in China. It is a step forward in Episurf's efforts of securing intellectual property protection globally" comments Pål Ryfors, acting CEO of Episurf Medical.



About Episurf Medical Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and personalized treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® personalized implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localized cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's µiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.



