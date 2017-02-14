Executive Chairman and CEO to join Non-Executive Directors Mark Rogerson, Dan Adler and John Hawkins on Isotrak Board



MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, 2017-02-14 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isotrak, a global leader in fleet management software and systems integration, has announced a series of appointments to key leadership roles in the business. Jim Sumner, a transformative leader and former Managing Director of Leyland Trucks joins as Executive Chairman, and Tony English, former Managing Director of MiX Telematics Europe, will take the role of CEO.



Jim Sumner has significant leadership experience in the commercial vehicle industry with strong change management skills. Sumner led the transformation of Leyland Trucks over a 10-year period following its acquisition by PACCAR Inc., during which time the business won the Queens Award for Export. Following this he led the turnaround of AIM listed Optare plc, which was acquired by Ashok Leyland of India. Most recently, Sumner was also Chairman of car parts distributor Andrew Page until its sale to LKQ Corporation.



Tony English has been appointed to the key role of Isotrak CEO. English is a highly experienced, entrepreneurial leader who has spent over 20 years in the Fleet Management, Telematics, SaaS and technology markets. English was one of two major shareholders in Tranman Solutions, an international Fleet and Asset Management Solutions business that grew from five staff to 120, 500 clients and £10m+ revenue, and was sold to the Lex Service. Most recently, he was Managing Director of MiX Telematics Europe, leading the business through a period of transformation, and part of the management team who floated MiX Telematics Group on the NYSE.



The Isotrak Board will also include Non-Executive Directors, Dan Adler and Mark Rogerson from Lyceum Capital, and John Hawkins, who previously served on the Board as Chairman.



On the announcement, Isotrak Executive Chairman, Jim Sumner commented: "I am excited to be part of the Isotrak team and look forward to working alongside Tony, Mark and John to grow and develop the business. We see enormous potential in the team here, and our primary focus is to provide customers with the premium levels of service and expertise which make a real difference to their success."



"Isotrak's mission over the next few years is to work with customers to create opportunity and competitive edge from their fleet assets and strategies," commented Isotrak CEO, Tony English. "Central to this will be our ability to deliver software and services in the ideal format for their needs, backed up by levels of customer care which add enormous value and allow them to focus on innovation."



