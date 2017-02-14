Kinnevik: Kinnevik publishes MTN prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that it has resolved to establish a medium term note programme (the "MTN Programme") with a framework amount of SEK 4bn. For this purpose, Kinnevik has prepared a base prospectus which was approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority today, 14 February 2017.

The prospectus is available on Kinnevik's website, www.kinnevik.com/investors/funding (http://www.kinnevik.com/investors/funding), and on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, www.finansinspektionen.se (http://www.finansinspektionen.se). SEB is arranging the MTN Programme and also acts as issuing agent together with Svenska Handelsbanken, Swedbank, Nordea Bank and DNB Bank ASA, filial Sverige.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)8 562 000 83

Mobile +46 (0)70 762 00 83

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit at its heart. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

