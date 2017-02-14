Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales increased in January

KESKO PRESS RELEASE 14.02.2017 AT 09.00 1(2)

Kesko's sales increased in January

Kesko Group's sales in January 2017 totalled €827.4 million, which was up 33.3%. In comparable terms, excluding the impact of business arrangements, sales in local currencies increased by 5.2%. There were two more delivery days than in the previous year.

"Kesko's sales continued to increase in January. Sales performance was particularly strong in the building and technical trade," says Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander.

The sales of the grocery trade in January were €399.6 million, representing an increase of 18.9%. Suomen Lähikauppa excluded, the sales of the grocery trade were €343.7 million, and the comparable change was 4.6%.

The sales of the building and technical trade in January were €337.7 million, up 71.9%. Onninen excluded, the sales of the building and technical trade were €220.3 million, up 9.8% in local currencies. In Finland, sales were up by 12.7% excluding Onninen. Outside Finland, sales in local currencies grew by 6.2% excluding Onninen. The sales of the building and home improvement trade in local currencies increased by 12.2%. The sales of the leisure trade in Finland were down by 2.2%, the sales of the agricultural and machinery trade increased by 11.5% and the sales of the furniture trade were up by 15.1%.

The sales of the car trade in January were €90.9 million, up 3.3% from the previous year. AutoCarrera excluded, the sales of the car trade were €86.3 million, representing a comparable change of -2.0%.

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January 2017:

January 2017 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 399.6 +18.9 +4.6 Building and technical trade, Finland 179.9 +66.3 +12.7 Building and technical trade, other countries 157.8 +78.7 +6.2 Building and technical trade, total 337.7 +71.9 +9.8 Car trade, total 90.9 +3.3 -2.0 Common functions and eliminations -0.7 Grand total 827.4 +33.3 +5.2 Finland, total 669.7 +27.6 +5.1 Other countries, total 157.8 +64.7 +6.2 Grand total 827.4 +33.3 +5.2

Change, %, indicates the change compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Comparable change, %, indicates the change compared to the corresponding period of the previous year in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and disposals.

In January 2017, the number of selling days in Kesko's wholesale in Finland was 21, which was two more than in the previous year.

Kesko releases advance information on K Group's retail sales quarterly, in connection with interim reports.

