

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is set to publish Germany's fourth quarter GDP and final inflation data for January in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. The economy is expected to grow 0.5 percent sequentially, following a 0.2 percent rise in the third quarter. Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.9 percent annually in January, in line with preliminary estimate.



Ahead of these reports, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar, the pound and the Swiss franc, it fell against the yen.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8467 against the pound, 1.0663 against the Swiss franc, 1.0619 against the U.S. dollar and 120.39 against the yen.



