Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Fixed income investor call and contemplated bond transactions

Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Fixed income investor call and contemplated bond transactions

Schibsted is contemplating issuing a 7-year NOK 500 million senior unsecured bond issue. Schibsted will also consider an additional 10-year NOK denominated senior unsecured bond issue. Both of the potential transactions will be considered subject to, inter alia, investor demand and market conditions. The purpose of the considered transactions are to refinance existing debt.

Schibsted ASA has mandated Danske Bank and DNB Markets to arrange a fixed income investor call on Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 09:00 (CET). 

For further information and investor call details, please contact: 
Jo Christian Steigedal, Head of IR. Tel: +47 415 08 733, email. jcs@schibsted.no
Catharina Thorenfeldt, Group Treasurer. Tel: +47 916 86 692, email: catharina.thorenfeldt@schibsted.no


Oslo, 14 February 2017
SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal
Head of IR

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


