

Foresight 4 VCT plc ('the Company') Directorate Changes The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc today announces the appointment of Michael Gray with immediate effect. Philip Stephens, Chairman, said 'Following the recruitment process, previously announced, the Board has interviewed a diverse range of high quality candidates and is pleased to welcome Michael Gray to the Board as an independent Non- Executive Director. The appointment of Michael will enable the independent Non- Executive Directors to consider the views of Shareholders following the recent advisory vote on a potential merger with Foresight 3 VCT plc and expect to communicate any conclusions arising therefrom to Shareholders in the near future. Furthermore, Michael's appointment is part of the process that will facilitate, over the coming weeks, the retirement from the Board of myself and Peter Dicks.' Michael is currently a Non-Executive Director of Triton Investment Management Ltd, an Advisory Board Member of J-Star, a Japanese Private Equity Group and a Non-Executive Director of the FTSE 250 listed GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited, an investment fund capitalised at c£900m. Michael is very experienced in financial services and was formerly Chairman, Funds for RBS Corporate Bank and Regional Managing Director, Corporate Banking, RBS International. For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100 14 February 2017



