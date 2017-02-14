

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open slightly lower on Tuesday after five straight sessions of gains. Underlying sentiment is likely to remain cautious as investors await Fed chief Janet Yellen's testimony before Congressional committees today and tomorrow for clues to the timing and pace of future rate hikes.



While U.S. equity indexes hit record highs overnight on hopes of tax cuts promised by President Donald Trump, Asian markets were mostly lower despite positive data from China and Australia.



A measure of Australian business conditions hit its highest level in a decade and the employment gauge surged, helping ease pressure on the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates in the near term.



China's consumer inflation rose an annual 2.5 percent in January, the highest since May 2014 due to holiday effects, official data showed today.



The producer price index rose 6.9 percent in the 12 months through January, the highest level in nearly six years, in line with a global recovery in manufacturing.



The dollar eased form a near three-week high against a basket of currencies, while gold was trading in a narrow range. Oil prices rose in Asian deals after declining by about 2 percent overnight on signs of rising U.S. crude output.



In economic releases, a slew of key economic reports on German preliminary GDP, investor confidence, Eurozone GDP and Eurozone industrial production are slated for release later in the day.



In corporate news, German tour operator TUI has agreed to sell its specialty travel company Travelopia for about $407 million to investment firm KKR.



Heidelberg Cement's fourth quarter revenue declined 4 percent from last year, hit by bad weather in southern Germany and parts of North America.



Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion reported that its net income for fiscal year 2016 rose 26 percent to 696 million Swiss francs.



Credit Suisse Group narrowed its fourth-quarter loss to 2.3 billion Swiss francs from 5.8 billion Swiss francs last year.



Overnight, the major U.S. indexes rose between half a percent and 0.7 percent, with financials and industrials leading the charge, after Trump appeared to steady relations with key Asian trading partners Japan and China.



European stocks rose for a fifth day to end at over one-year closing highs on Monday, as copper prices surged and Stada said it was weighing an approach from Cinven.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.8 percent to close at its highest level since Dec. 7, 2015. The German DAX rose 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.3 percent.



