VALOE CORPORATION POSTPONES THE RELEASE OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS GENERAL MEETING



Valoe postpones the release of its Financial Statement Release and Financial Statements as well as the date of an annual general meeting.



The company's financing situation continues to be very tight and the actions taken to arrange additional financing are ongoing. The subscription period of the convertible bond released on 7 February 2017 shall continue until 10 March 2017 and the other financing negotiations are at their final stage. The impact of new potential financing on the Financial Statements cannot yet be assessed.



The Financial Statement Release for 2016 will be disclosed on 31 March 2017. The Annual Report for 2016 including the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors will be released on 30 April 2017 at the latest.



Valoe's annual general meeting will be postponed until later date, instead of the date that was earlier announced. Valoe's Board of Directors will give a separate notice to a general meeting later on.



On 23 December 2016 Valoe announced on its release regarding the financial information in 2017 that it will release a Financial Statement Release for 2016 on 22 February 2017 and an Annual Report including the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors on the week 13. Initially an annual general meeting was planned to be held on 25 April 2017.



