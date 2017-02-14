Millicom Publishes Integrated 2016 Annual and Corporate Responsibility Report. The Company Also Publishes Law Enforcement Disclosure Report.

LUXEMBOURG, Feb 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Millicom has today published its first integrated Annual and Corporate Responsibility Report for the year ended 31 December 2016. The company also issued its second Law Enforcement Disclosure Report, covering the year 2016.

For the first time, Millicom is publishing an integrated Annual Report that brings together the Corporate Responsibility and Annual reports. The combined report is a natural evolution for the company reflecting both, the strong social and economic impact of its products and services in the markets where it operates, and how it continues to embed responsible business practices within its business processes.

The report is also in line with Millicom's commitment to transparency. Conducting business ethically and managing sustainability risks and opportunities is a key element of building trust with the company's shareholders and wider stakeholders.

In line with this commitment to transparency, Millicom also publishes today its second dedicated Law Enforcement Disclosure Report, outlining the context, nature and extent of its interactions with government and law enforcement agencies regarding customer data and surveillance requests.

Millicom's integrated Annual Report and Law Enforcement Disclosure Report are fully digitized, in line with its mission to lead the adoption of a digital lifestyle in its markets.

The reports can be viewed or downloaded from the Millicom website at:http://www.millicom.com/investors/reporting-centre/.

For further information, please visit: www.millicom.com or contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh,

Corporate Communications Director

Tel: +352-277-59084 / +44-7971-919-610

E-mail:press@millicom.com

Investors:

David Boyd,

Interim Investor Relations Director

Tel: +44-20-3249-2413

E-mail:investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon,

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44-20-3249-2460

E-mail: investors@millicom.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/millicom-publishes-integrated-2016-annual-and-corporate-responsibility-report--the-company-also-publ,c2186850

The following files are available for download: