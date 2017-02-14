

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Tuesday that its majority-owned specialist HIV company ViiV Healthcare has detailed positive phase III results for investigational two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment. The company said it is planning regulatory submissions for this two-drug regimen as a single tablet in 2017.



The company noted that use of dolutegravir and rilpivirine as a two-drug regimen for HIV-1 maintenance therapy is investigational and not approved anywhere in the world.



The study results are from its phase III programme evaluating the safety and efficacy of switching virologically suppressed patients from a three- or four-drug antiretroviral regimen to a two-drug regimen of dolutegravir (ViiV Healthcare) and rilpivirine (Janssen Sciences Ireland UC).



Headline results were announced in December 2016 and detailed study results are being presented at the annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle.



The dolutegravir and rilpivirine regimen achieved non-inferior viral suppression at 48 weeks compared with a three- or four-drug regimen in both pooled and individual analyses of the SWORD 1 and SWORD 2 studies. Virologic suppression rates were similar between treatment arms. The studies are ongoing for 148 weeks.



The programme comprises two studies with over 1000 patients who previously achieved viral suppression on a three- or four-drug antiretroviral regimen. These patients were randomised to either stay on their three- or four-drug regimen or switch to a dolutegravir and rilpivirine regimen.



John Pottage, Jr, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, ViiV Healthcare, said, 'The results from these studies may change our understanding of how HIV can be managed. For more than 20 years we thought that three or more drugs were required to maintain virologic suppression, but the SWORD studies provide compelling data that suppression may be maintained with a two drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine. These data mark an exciting first step towards making two drug regimens a reality in HIV treatment.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX