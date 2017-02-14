

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L), a productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax fell 77 percent to 31.9 million pounds from last year's 141.6 million pounds. Basic earnings per share were 8.6 pence, down from 95.6 pence, last year.



However, adjusted profit before tax was 195.8 million pounds, compared to 176.3 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 127.5 pence, compared to 114.3 pence a year ago.



Sales for the year rose 13 percent to 1.35 billion pounds from 1.19 billion pounds a year ago. Sales increased 1 percent at constant exchange rates, while sales declined 2 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Further, the Board proposed to pay a final dividend of 34.0 pence per share, which gives a total of 52.0 pence per share for the year, an increase of 5 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it has now identified total potential annualised recurring savings of 35 million pounds over the period to end 2019. The P&L cost to achieve these savings is currently estimated at 45 million pounds.



The 2016 restructuring programme is expected to generate an annualised benefit in 2017 of approximately 3 million pounds.



