Following a management buy-out, Alterian has re-emerged as an Adaptive Customer Experience company where marketers gain the power to maximise customer opportunity in milliseconds.

Alterian's Adaptive Customer Experience system allows marketers to stay one step ahead of individual customers with the right message no matter where or when they interact. The system offers marketers the ability to conduct both batch and real time campaigns across any channel as well as relying on the deep analytical ability of the platform to rapidly define audiences and find opportunities across their eco-system.

"Our goal is to give travel marketers the ability to bring the rich history of consumer transactional data together with the real time context of how the consumer interacts with the brand, providing a unique and consistent customer experience across channels," said Robert Hale, Alterian CEO. "For many marketers, this is first time they can really seize the opportunity to connect data with customers on customers' terms to spark an instantaneous, welcomed exchange and create a profitable relationship."

With Alterian, travel marketers can:

Increase Retention and Loyalty

Increase Lifetime Value

Maximize the opportunities to interact with consumers

Provide relevant, timely and personalised customer offers

Increase the user experience from touchpoint to profitable relationship

"Working closely with our marketing services partner GBG we have moved to Alterian which has allowed us to build highly personalised, automated campaigns across a number of channels. Performance across all key metrics is up significantly, and putting the capability in the hands of our own marketers has reduced cost on external agencies and helped significantly improve the capabilities of our own people." - Ryan Cotton Head of CRM and Loyalty Thomas Cook

About Alterian

Innovative brands like Scottish Power, Rebel and Handwriting without Tears use Alterian's Adaptive Customer Experience Platform to always be one step ahead of each individual customer with the right message no matter where and when the interaction occurs. Alterian marketers make sure that every potential touchpoint is updated with both historical and in-the-moment 1:1 customer relationship information in milliseconds upon every single interaction. Find out how Alterian marketers are solving their unique challenges and maximizing every opportunity to increase the value of each customer, one relationship at a time, visit www.alterian.com and follow us on Twitter and on Linked-In.

