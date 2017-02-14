SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Danal, Inc., a global leader in mobile identity and authentication solutions, today announced that it has signed a Mobile Identity Services Partnership Agreement with Bouygues Telecom in France. Bouygues Telecom is a French mobile phone, Internet service provider and IPTV company, part of the Bouygues group. Since 1996, Bouygues Telecom has been offering innovative mobile and broadband solutions to over 15.7 million subscribers. Danal and Bouygues Telecom formed this partnership to address the growing demand for mobile identity services in France, providing services to solve for digital KYC, identity proofing, risk management and auto form-filling/check-out.

Danal's real-time mobile identity and authentication solutions are deployed today with a host of brand-name financial services and online retail customers. Danal's patented technology and processes can rapidly commercialize identity services for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) around the globe. Danal enables the protection of customers' data privacy, which is of utmost importance to Bouygues Telecom. With this latest partnership, Danal is further expanding its global capabilities to service the enterprise marketplace.

Danal will service Bouygues Telecom's subscribers from its EU based regional office and Data Center. Last year Danal announced a similar partnership with Orange Group. This Bouygues Telecom partnership will further enhance existing partnerships already in place in the French market. Danal is experiencing a growing demand for its mobile identity solutions in Europe which is driven by confluence of multiple trends such as stringent KYC requirements that need in-person steps, lack of authoritative data providers, growing usage of mobile phones, and expectations from consumers for a user-friendly experience.

Danal's mobile identity and authentication solutions are used globally by financial institutions for digital KYC and Fraud management. In addition, Danal works with eCommerce companies to address the growing enrollment and cart abandonment challenges. The company combines its strong mobile operator partnerships and unparalleled deep integrations into these MNOs' networks with its patented technology to offer best-in class, real-time mobile identity solutions for companies seeking a seamless, frictionless and secure commerce experience for their end consumers.

"The partnership with Bouygues Telecom means a better service for our enterprise customers in the European market," said Jim Greenwell, CEO at Danal, Inc., "We will continue to expand partnerships supporting mobile carriers as they enter this exciting digital compliance market -- while focusing on making the consumer experience effortless and safe."

About Danal

Danal, Inc. is the premier provider of mobile identity and authentication solutions driven by unique real-time connections to mobile operator networks and data. Danal's Mobile Identity platform offers financial institutions and major retailers groundbreaking mobile transaction risk management services, compliance services such as TCPA and KYC, and streamlined, customer conversion solutions that lower customer abandon rates during registration and checkout. Danal, Inc. is a privately held US company whose investors include Discover Financial Services, Morgenthaler Group and majority shareholder Danal Co, Ltd., a publicly traded company (KOSDAQ) based in South Korea with offices worldwide.