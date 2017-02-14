Three New Deans Appointed At XJTLU

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University has appointed three new deans responsible for managing the University's research, graduate studies, learning and teaching and international affairs.

Professor Eng Gee Lim from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering has been appointed as dean for research and graduate studies, supporting the operational delivery of the academic strategy as it relates to research matters. He will lead and implement strategies on research management, income, performance and output, and will help drive initiatives in research-led teaching.

Professor Lim received his PhD degreethe area of electronic engineering in 2002 from the University of Northumbia in the United Kingdom. He joined XJTLU in 2007. Having published in more than 100 refereed international journals and conference papers, his research interests include antennas, RF/microwave engineering and wireless communication networks for smart and green cities, amongst other areas.

Dr Chee Seong Chin, head of the Department of Civil Engineering, has been appointed as dean of learning and teaching, supporting the University in the operational delivery of its academic strategy and the ongoing co-ordination of learning and teaching.

Dr Chin received his PhD degree in civil engineering in 2006 from Swansea University, UK, and has more than 11 years' experience working in international higher education institutions. He joined XJTLU in 2012 and is the founding director of the Institute for Sustainable Materials and Environment.

His primary research interests are materials and structural behaviour of fibre-reinforced cementitious composites, and sustainable construction and building materials.

Dr Stuart Perrin, the outgoing dean for learning and teaching as well as outgoing director of the XJTLU Language Centre, has been appointed as the University's first dean for international affairs. In this role, drawing on his experience in academia, recruitment and marketing, Dr Perrin will be looking at steps XJTLU needs to take to become a 'truly international university' and will be developing a number of initiatives and policies in this respect across all areas of the university.

Prior to working at XJTLU, Dr Perrin worked at Queen Mary University of London, as well as other London educational institutions, including private educational providers.

Founded in 2006, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University is the largest international joint venture university in China, a partnership between Xi'an Jiaotong University and the University of Liverpool. Our vision is to become a research-led international university in China and a Chinese university recognised internationally for its unique features.