EY named Leading Global Provider of Services to Hedge Funds

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EY was named Leading Global Provider of Services to Hedge Funds by The Hedge Fund Journal Awards 2017. EY received this recognition for its superior experience and breadth of offerings to managers operating in the hedge fund space.

The Hedge Fund Journal Awards recognize excellence in the European service provider community over the previous 12 months, celebrating organizations that pioneer innovation and growth in the hedge fund industry. This marks the second consecutive year in which EY has earned the prestigious title of Leading Global Provider of Services to Hedge Funds.

Michael Serota, EY Global Leader of Hedge Fund Services, says:

"EY is honored to receive this recognition, that we believe further underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service offerings to surpass client expectations. We are delighted that EY's global dedication to help organizations facilitate growth in the evolving hedge fund industry has been recognized once again."

Zeynep Meric-Smith, Ernst & Young LLP UK Business Development Leader for Hedge Funds & Alternatives, says:

"Despite a challenging year for hedge funds, EY has remained steadfast to growing and innovating in response to investors' needs. This award reflects upon the dedication and hard work we bring to our clients in this sector, and demonstrates our commitment to an industry that has for the first time surpassed US$3t in global assets under management."

In addition to providing core audit and tax services, EY Financial Service Organization offers a wide range of professional services that can help clients manage risk and improve their organizations' growth, tax efficiency and compliance.

More information on the awards, including the full list of winners in all categories, can be found at The Hedge Fund Journal Awards website.

