NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, 2017-02-14 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, today announced that it has expanded its management team by hiring seasoned commodities trading and hedge fund consultant and software executive, Don Jefferis, as Managing Director of Strategic Accounts. Mr. Jefferis will focus on expanding and leading Hazeltree's business development into strategic markets such as insurance companies, endowments and pension plans. Mr. Jefferis brings to Hazeltree more than three decades of experience in professional services, software product management, business development and executive management in the consulting, energy, and software industries.



"We are consistently seeing increased interest in Hazeltree's treasury solutions across all areas of the investment management industry, driven by the increasing complexity resulting from regulatory shifts, investment diversification and escalating demands for transparency," said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. "Hazeltree has earned a strong reputation for success in the hedge fund and asset management industry, and with Don's leadership, we are well positioned to expand into a number of additional buy-side markets."



Throughout his career, Mr. Jefferis has identified and driven the adoption of strategic opportunities to enable companies' journeys towards greater financial, operational and risk management excellence leading to overall, bottom-line results. He most recently launched energy-focused consultancy Opportune LLP's Process & Technology practice, where he served as a strategic advisor and operations consultant to numerous energy producers, marketers and traders. Early in his career, Mr. Jefferis co-founded Arthur Andersen's Energy Risk Management practice, where he advised and assisted electric power and natural gas producers and transporters on operational, risk management and control, and information management systems necessary to capture market opportunities in deregulating, competitive markets. Mr. Jefferis joined Mirant Corp. in the mid-1990's as Chief Information Officer, leading and supporting growth to a Top 5 global energy marketer with 1400 employees spanning 4 offices in 3 countries. In 1999, Mr. Jefferis joined TenFold Energy as president, where he led that start-up to over $60 million in bookings. Mr. Jefferis subsequently was appointed Chief Financial Officer of TenFold Energy's parent company, publicly-traded TenFold Corp.



"After considerable due diligence," said Don Jefferis, Managing Director of Strategic Accounts for Hazeltree, "I became unequivocally convinced that the operational pain that Hazeltree solves for its asset management clients has broader applicability across new markets. In Hazeltree terms 'active treasury management' turns treasury operations on its head, from a cost center to a profit center, while reducing risk and facilitating regulatory compliance. Perhaps most importantly, 'active treasury management' is also emerging as a due diligence topic among increasingly discerning institutional investors in search of greater transparency, systemic risk diversification and a commitment to best practices."



Mr. Jefferis has a B.S. degree in Accounting from Michigan State University and is a CPA. He serves on the National Board of Advisors of the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum.



