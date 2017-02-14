VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- RewardStream Solutions Inc., ("RewardStream" or the "Company"), (TSX VENTURE: REW)(FRANKFURT: JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1) a world leader in referral marketing solutions for telecommunications, financial services and e-commerce providers announces the launch of the Refer a Friend program for W Concepts, a leading fashion retailer that markets current trends from around the world.

"We are excited to be working with such an innovative retailer like W Concept as they seek to grow their brand presence online," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. "The W Concept online store promotes emerging designers as well as unique styles from in house designers. Their customers are very loyal to the brand and can now share the love they have for W Concept with their friends and family through our automated referral marketing program."

W Concept customers can now refer their friends and family using email, social media applications, including Facebook and Twitter, as well as word-of-mouth via their new Refer a Friend program. The program is powered by RewardStream's Magento extension with the program initially offering a 10% off any order to both the referring party as well as the referred friends. The RewardStream platform will handle all of the online interactions, data analysis, fraud detection and reward management necessary to run a successful campaign, making it a simple, integrated offering for W Concept's e-commerce site.

"We're capitalizing on RewardStream's Refer a Friend program to support the growth of our brand," said Hye Lim, Executive Director at W Concept. "We know how competitive of a market we're in so it's important to reach consumers in the right way. The Refer a Friend program is just what we need to get people talking about our brand and shopping online."

RewardStream allows online consumers to seamlessly refer their friends to online stores to browse merchandise and shop. Advocates and their friends can be rewarded for their referrals and all activity is tracked in RewardStream's high-volume and scalable referral platform. RewardStream offers the largest number of referral options with support for email, Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, text message, WhatsApp, face to face and many other social channels.

W Concept customers can learn more about the Refer a Friend program here: http://us.wconcept.com/refer

About W Concept

W Concept emerged in 2006 with an obsession for fashion entwined with culture. Inspiration for our concept is drawn from international designers, gathered to create a multinational fashion site, with a constant focus on introducing new and independent designers and trends, to ultimately bring life to these brands. Each designer maintains their own original concept, blended with up-to-date runway trends

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

RewardStream Solutions Inc.

Rana Vig

Vice Chairman

(604) 282-7572

Rana.vig@rewardstream.com



RewardStream Solutions Inc.

Rob Goehring

CEO

(877) 692-0040

Rob.goehring@rewardstream.com

www.rewardstream.com



