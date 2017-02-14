No. 04/2017 Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1067 Copenhagen K



Frederikssund, 14 February 2017 ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 4/2017



TOPSIL GLOBALWAFERS A/S WARNS TERMINATION OF TENANCY AGREEMENT WITH CEMAT '70 S.A.



Topsil GlobalWafers A/S, who is the biggest tenant of CeMat '70 S.A. in Warsaw, has announced that the company will stop all productions in Poland, around end September 2017. Following this announcement Topsil GlobalWafers A/S has informed the board of directors of Cemat A/S that they also expect to terminate its tenancy agreement with CeMat '70 S.A.



Topsil GlobalWafers A/S does not only provide CeMat '70 S.A. with rental income but also payments for utilities (gasses, cooling water, heating, electricity etc.). Topsil GlobalWafers A/S' plans are still not settled in details, however, the termination of the tenancy agreement with CeMat '70 S.A. is expected only to have a minor negative impact on the 2017 results, whereas a larger impact is expected in 2018, subject to the possibility of subleasing the facilities and selling the utilities to potentially new tenants.



The company will announce additional information when the Company receives a formal termination of the tenancy agreement, and the detailed economic impact thus can be assed.



Cemat A/S



Jens Borelli-Kjær



Chairman of the Board of Directors



This announcement has been issued in Danish and English. In case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version will prevail.



