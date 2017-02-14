Addition of contract development and manufacturing organisation increases scale of business and adds high potency molecule capability

Follows recent acquisition of SeaView Research, the specialist clinical pharmacology business, to further extend US presence

Quotient Clinical ("Quotient"), the early phase drug development services provider, today announces that it has acquired QS Pharma, the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), based near Philadelphia, US, from Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

The acquisition increases Quotient's footprint in the US and, combined with its recent acquisition of SeaView Research, the specialist clinical pharmacology business, paves the way for Quotient to replicate its Translational Pharmaceutics® platform in America.

Founded in 2002, QS Pharma specialises in the formulation development and manufacturing of small molecule drug products, and is capable of supporting customer programs through all stages of development and commercialisation. Of particular relevance is QS Pharma's capability to work with high potency molecules, which is a fast-growing market need.

Mark Egerton, Chief Executive Officer, Quotient, said: "The acquisition of QS Pharma further supports our strategy in the US. Combined with the acquisition of SeaView, we have now increased the scale of the Quotient business to approximately 600 employees, with annualised revenues approaching $100m. We have proven the advantages of Translational Pharmaceutics, and believe that there are strong synergies with the QS Pharma business. We remain focused on continuing to deliver drug development solutions that save our customers both time and money."

Quotient's proprietary and unique Translational Pharmaceutics platform integrates clinical testing with formulation development and real-time GMP manufacturing. This innovative approach is increasingly recognised in the industry for reducing clinical development timelines and cutting associated costs. Over 100 leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies have chosen Translational Pharmaceutics to accelerate the development of their products.

Nutan Gangrade, Managing Director, QS Pharma, added: "We are delighted to join forces with Quotient. Translational Pharmaceutics represents a truly innovative solution that will synergise with our core formulation development and manufacturing services. We have grown our business successfully on the basis of quality and speed, and will continue to do so as part of Quotient."

The SeaView acquisition announcement can be viewed here: http://www.quotientclinical.com/quotient-clinical-expands-into-usa-through-acquisition-of-seaview-research-the-specialist-clinical-pharmacology-business/

About Quotient Clinical http://www.quotientclinical.com

Quotient Clinical offers unique services based on its Translational Pharmaceutics® platform that integrate formulation development, real-time drug product manufacturing and clinical testing, significantly reducing the time and cost of bringing a drug to market.

For more than 25 years, Quotient Clinical has brought innovation to drug product development programs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers worldwide through the integration of formulation development, real-time GMP manufacturing and clinical testing activities. The company is based in purpose-built facilities offering a full range of support services, from study set-up right through to data analysis and reporting.

