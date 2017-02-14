

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the fourth quarter of 2016, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 3.1 percent year-on-year following 3 percent growth in the previous three months.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP grew 2.9 percent after 3.1 percent expansion in the third quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose an adjusted 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter after a 0.7 percent increase in the previous three months.



Seasonally adjusted employment growth improved to 2.5 percent year-on-year in the final three months of the year from 2.4 percent in the third quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX